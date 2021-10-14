CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruised Trailer Reveals Halle Berry’s Directorial Debut

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has revealed the trailer and poster for Bruised, which marks Halle Berry‘s directorial debut. You can watch the trailer using the player below and you’ll find the poster underneath. Bruised will open in select theaters on November 17, 2021 and will then hit the streaming service on November 24.

‘Violet’ Trailer: Olivia Munn Battles Her Inner Voice In Justin Bateman’s Directorial Debut

For her directorial debut, Violet, Justine Bateman isn’t taking the easy route with some softball rom-com or coming-of-age drama. The film stars Olivia Munn as a hard-working exec in the movie business as she struggles with anxiety in a business dominated by white men. While that may sound like something we’ve seen before, the way Bateman presents it is something different.
IGN

Bruised - Official Trailer

Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her last fight, she's coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep. Bruised marks the directorial debut of Academy Award winner Halle Berry and also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Bruised arrives in select theaters on November 17, and on Netflix on November 24, 2021.
Shamier Anderson
Adan Canto
Halle Berry
Sheila Atim
Adriane Lenox
Stephen Mckinley Henderson
Bruised Trailer: Halle Berry Is a Badass UFC Fighter Who Is Fighting for Her Pride and Status in This Inspiring Netflix Film (Watch Video)

Popular streaming giant Netflix, on Thursday, released the first trailer for Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry’s directorial debut ‘Bruised’, which will hit the streamer this November. Berry has directed and is starring in the sports drama about an MMA fighter (Jackie Justice) who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out. Tabbar Review: Pawan Malhotra and Supriya Pathak’s Tight Thriller Series Gets Further Elevated By Its Terrific Performances (The Madison Leader Gazette Exclusive).
Halle Berry becomes MMA fighter in upcoming movie ‘Bruised’

Halle Berry is jumping in the octagon in the upcoming movie Bruised. The 55-year-old Oscar winner is also making her directorial debut in the sports drama. The film will be premiering on Netflix this November, and fans of the star can watch her stunning performance in the newly released trailer.
Halle Berry is unrecognizable as gritty MMA fighter in 'Bruised', more news

Halle Berry is makeup-free, sweaty and 'Bruised' (literally) in new role. Wait, Halle who?! An almost unrecognizable Halle Berry — makeup-free, unless you count what we assume is not a real black eye, and looking way more gritty than glam — stars in the first full trailer for her directorial debut, "Bruised." Due out next month on Netflix, the film tells the story of real-life mixed martial arts fighter Jackie Justice, a former MMA champion who decides to disrupt her hardscrabble life by staging a comeback. While Halle, 55, ditches her usual glow and forgoes makeup for the role, the trailer also gives us a peek at her insane abs and skills in the ring, which are actually the product of years of boxing training. As Halle explained in a 2020 essay for Women's Health, preparing for "Bruised" took her already chiseled figure to a whole new level. "I had to look (and perform) like a professional MMA fighter, so, in addition to practicing MMA for four hours every day, I was also doing about 45 minutes of general strength training and 15 minutes of work just on my abs," she wrote at the time. "We threw the kitchen sink at my core and, let me tell you, it took serious dedication." She adds that she stopped the intense abs regime after she was done shooting the film, but says she still likes to "sprinkle in" martial arts training to her weekly workouts.
