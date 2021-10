With the beginning of the regular season just around the corner, LA Kings center Gabe Vilardi shares his thoughts on getting started. While the emergence of Quinton Byfield was already a factor, this summer’s signing of Phillip Danault only seemed to emphasize an odd-man-out sort of predicament for Gabe Vilardi. The LA Kings certainly aren’t short on depth at the center position, but Vilardi has certainly proven this preseason that he’s worthy of another look. Plus, now with Byfield sidelined for an indefinite amount of time, the early stages of the regular season may just be what Vilardi needs to redeem himself.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO