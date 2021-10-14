Terry S. Weber (Photo: Business Wire)

Biote has been announced as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies in the 14 th annual ranking compiled by The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO) in collaboration with JP Morgan Chase Commercial Banking. The companies on this year's 50 Fastest list span a range of industries from consumer products to STEM, with eight companies in the healthcare field. From January to December of 2020, the 50 Fastest generated a combined $4.1 billion in revenue and collectively employed more than 24,000 people.

"The Biote team and I are honored to be recognized by the Women Presidents' Organization and feel renewed determination to provide people, and especially women, with a wider variety of options to stay healthy and well," stated Terry S. Weber, CEO of Biote. "Our mission to convince the industry and scientific community to focus on underrepresented research and treatment options has resonated with people around the world. We are committed to answering this need by expanding access to life-enhancing health therapies that can truly impact patient lives."

The 50-Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led companies were ranked according to a sales growth formula, combining percentage and absolute growth. To qualify for the ranking, businesses are required to be privately held, woman-owned or -led, and have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 as of 2015 and every subsequent year.

Dr. Gary Donovitz, founder of Biote, has long been committed to raising the bar for health care and advancing responsible access to scientifically-based, life-enhancing health therapies. "Under Terry's leadership, Biote is accelerating and scaling its work as a collaborative clinical educator and patient advocate in an underserved market," stated Donovitz. "As we continue our efforts to advance clinical research and educate providers on the benefits of hormone optimization, we are also seeing patients becoming more proactive and empowered, and actively inquiring about how they can achieve a healthier and more satisfied life."

"This year's honorees exemplify the commitment, determination and ingenuity that is necessary to thrive in today's environment," said Thelma Ferguson, Managing Director & Northeast Segment Head at JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. "These exceptional women are living proof that necessity is the mother of innovation. Today, we are proud to support 50 extraordinary leaders who are redefining their industries and driving global economic growth."

About Biote

Biote is a hormone optimization company that has translated over 80 years of scientific insight into clinically-validated medical approaches that identify and treat imbalances in the production of hormones. By partnering with over 4,700 medical providers across the United States, Biote is educating practitioners on the scientific evidence of the roles of hormones and supplements to support improved health, and on responsible treatment of patients. We are dedicated to helping patients live better, longer by changing the way healthcare is practiced on a global level.

About The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO)

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million-dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. For more information, visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com.

About JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report, a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Through its Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, Corporate Client Banking & Specialized Industries and Commercial Real Estate businesses, Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to midsize businesses and large corporations as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners. Clients are supported through every stage of growth with specialized industry expertise and tailored financial solutions including credit and financing, treasury and payment services, international banking and more. Information about JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is available at www.jpmorganchase.com/commercial.

