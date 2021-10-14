CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Terry S. Weber (Photo: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Biote has been announced as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies in the 14 th annual ranking compiled by The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO) in collaboration with JP Morgan Chase Commercial Banking. The companies on this year's 50 Fastest list span a range of industries from consumer products to STEM, with eight companies in the healthcare field. From January to December of 2020, the 50 Fastest generated a combined $4.1 billion in revenue and collectively employed more than 24,000 people.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014006017/en/

"The Biote team and I are honored to be recognized by the Women Presidents' Organization and feel renewed determination to provide people, and especially women, with a wider variety of options to stay healthy and well," stated Terry S. Weber, CEO of Biote. "Our mission to convince the industry and scientific community to focus on underrepresented research and treatment options has resonated with people around the world. We are committed to answering this need by expanding access to life-enhancing health therapies that can truly impact patient lives."

The 50-Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led companies were ranked according to a sales growth formula, combining percentage and absolute growth. To qualify for the ranking, businesses are required to be privately held, woman-owned or -led, and have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 as of 2015 and every subsequent year.

Dr. Gary Donovitz, founder of Biote, has long been committed to raising the bar for health care and advancing responsible access to scientifically-based, life-enhancing health therapies. "Under Terry's leadership, Biote is accelerating and scaling its work as a collaborative clinical educator and patient advocate in an underserved market," stated Donovitz. "As we continue our efforts to advance clinical research and educate providers on the benefits of hormone optimization, we are also seeing patients becoming more proactive and empowered, and actively inquiring about how they can achieve a healthier and more satisfied life."

"This year's honorees exemplify the commitment, determination and ingenuity that is necessary to thrive in today's environment," said Thelma Ferguson, Managing Director & Northeast Segment Head at JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. "These exceptional women are living proof that necessity is the mother of innovation. Today, we are proud to support 50 extraordinary leaders who are redefining their industries and driving global economic growth."

About Biote

Biote is a hormone optimization company that has translated over 80 years of scientific insight into clinically-validated medical approaches that identify and treat imbalances in the production of hormones. By partnering with over 4,700 medical providers across the United States, Biote is educating practitioners on the scientific evidence of the roles of hormones and supplements to support improved health, and on responsible treatment of patients. We are dedicated to helping patients live better, longer by changing the way healthcare is practiced on a global level.

About The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO)

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million-dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. For more information, visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com.

About JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report, a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Through its Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, Corporate Client Banking & Specialized Industries and Commercial Real Estate businesses, Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to midsize businesses and large corporations as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners. Clients are supported through every stage of growth with specialized industry expertise and tailored financial solutions including credit and financing, treasury and payment services, international banking and more. Information about JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is available at www.jpmorganchase.com/commercial.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014006017/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

DeFi Technologies Inc. Interview Airs On Bloomberg U.S. On The RedChip Money Report®

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc.(OTC: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, today announced that an interview with CEO Russell Starr aired on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Weatherford Wins Hart Energy Special Meritorious Award For Engineering Innovation For ForeSite® Edge Next-Generation Automation Technology

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (WFRD) (" Weatherford" or the "Company") announced that ForeSite Edge was named winner of a 2021 Hart Energy Special Meritorious Award for Engineering Innovation (MEA) in the Artificial Lift category. The MEA honor places ForeSite Edge among the year's best new innovations with game-changing technical and economical significance for the upstream petroleum industry.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Accruit, A Leading Qualified Intermediary, Is Growing - Attorney Matthew Douglas Joins Team

DENVER, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruit, a leading national qualified intermediary and technology-backed managed service and SaaS provider of 1031 like-kind exchanges, today announced the addition of attorney Matthew Douglas. Douglas comes to Accruit with an impressive background in real estate law and legal education. "We're incredibly fortunate Matt...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Wire#Wpo
TheStreet

Rafael Holdings Announces Inducement Grant Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (RFL) - Get Rafael Holdings, Inc. Class B Report, announced that today it made a grant to Dr. Mary Margaret Huizinga of options to purchase 122,341 shares of Class B common stock of the Company with an exercise price equal to $30.54, the closing price of the Class B common stock on October 15, 2021, the trading day prior to the grant.
NEWARK, NJ
TheStreet

Manfred Schmidt (Photo: Business Wire)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) ("Li-Cycle" or "the Company"), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced the appointment of Manfred Schmidt as Commercial VP, Battery Supply for Europe, the Middle East and Asia ("EMEA"), effective immediately. Focused on the EMEA markets, Mr. Schmidt will oversee Li-Cycle's battery supply customer team, existing and new battery supply customer relationships, and execution of its business development strategy in those regions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BENEXT Is Now Part Of Accenture (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture (ACN) - Get Accenture Plc Class A Report has completed its acquisition of BENEXT, an independent product consulting company specializing in product management, agile coaching, cloud-based development and data science. Accenture had announced its intent to acquire BENEXT on September 7, 2021. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Frode Hvattum, Senior Director, Business Development In Sustainability FREYR Battery (Photo: Business Wire)

FREYR Battery (FREY) ("FREYR"), a prospective developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, today announced the addition of two seasoned sustainability professionals, Elizabeth Tate and Frode Hvattum. The appointments will advance FREYR's mission of decarbonizing energy and transportation systems for a better planet. This press release features multimedia. View...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Mari Scheiffele (Photo: Business Wire)

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211010005020/en/. Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced today the appointment of Mari Scheiffele as EVP and President, Specialty Care International, effective November 1 st 2021. Based in Boulogne, France, she will be reporting directly to David Loew, CEO, Ipsen, and serve on the Executive Leadership Team.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tingo, Inc. Announces Submission Of Listing Application To The New York Stock Exchange

Company Seeks to Enhance Profile and Investor Reach. NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tingo, Inc., OTC Markets (IWBB) ("Tingo" or the "Company") announced today that it has submitted an application to list its shares for trading with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The application to the NYSE is part of the Company's efforts to broaden its appeal to U.S. and international investors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

(Photo: Business Wire)

Organon (OGN) - Get ORGANON & CO. Report today announced the launch of a new website - Fertility Journey - that helps inform and empower people with resources and information needed to navigate the process of fertility care. The website aims to meet people wherever they are on their fertility journey and equip them with knowledge and questions for consideration to feel prepared and empowered throughout their journey.
HEALTH
TheStreet

(Photo: Business Wire)

Personas Social Incorporated (TSX.V: PRSN) (OTCQB: PKSLF) (the " Company") is pleased to provide an update on the launch of its Subscription services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013006156/en/. The Company is pleased to announce that it has launched its Subscription services. The Company previously...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Fall 2021 Small Business Needs Index (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) - Get Fiverr International Ltd. Report, the company that is changing how the world works together, today released its Fall 2021 Small Business Needs Index, which analyzes data from the millions of searches across the platform. The data and search trends prove that the hybrid operating models business adapted throughout the pandemic are here to stay. Businesses are taking advantage of both online and offline channels and making them work together to better serve customers' needs. To do this, they are using innovative technologies and seeking out new ways to engage with their clients.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

BRIDGEi2i To Become Part Of Accenture (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accenture (ACN) - Get Accenture Plc Class A Report has entered into an agreement to acquire BRIDGEi2i, an artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics firm headquartered in Bangalore, India, with additional offices in the US and Australia. The acquisition will add more than 800 deeply skilled professionals to Accenture's Applied Intelligence practice, strengthening and scaling up its global capabilities in data science, machine learning and AI-powered insights. The financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of NortonLifelock Inc. - NLOK

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating NortonLifelock Inc. (NLOK) relating to its proposed merger with Avast. Under the terms of the agreement, Avast shareholders are expected to receive a mixed cash and stock consideration per share they own.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Byers Scientific Announces Strategic Partnership With Dutch Innovative Technology Venture, VFA Solutions

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byers Scientific, a globally recognized leader in odor mitigation systems, recently announced their strategic partnership with Dutch innovative technology leaders, VFA Solutions. With the integration of VFA Solutions' patented ASPRA technology, the Byer's Scientific MT-6™ Molecular Filtration System stands to set new industry standards for efficacy and efficiency.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PRS IN VIVO Unveils New "Behavior First" Brand Identity

PARIS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRS IN VIVO, the world's leading research consultancy in packaging, shopper experience and new products, today announces the launch of a refreshed brand identity, developed in partnership with international design consultancy, Elmwood. Breaking corporate conventions of branding in the research field, PRS IN VIVO's...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AXIS Insurance Financial Institutions Unit Grows London Team

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (AXS) - Get Axis Capital Holdings Limited Report, today announced three appointments within its Financial Institutions London team, effective immediately. Beth Convey, Julieta Moya and Mark Sutton all join as Senior Underwriters. Reporting to Calum McPherson, Head of Financial Institutions in London, the new hires will be responsible for deepening relationships with existing distribution partners and exploring new relationships that are accretive and sustainable, underpinning the long-term outlook and strategy for AXIS.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy