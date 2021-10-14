How to get help paying your heating bills this year

The U.S. Energy Information Administration had some stark news on Wednesday about heating bills this winter.

The group said consumers should expect to pay more this winter than last for their heating costs, due to colder weather.

Propane costs are projected to go up by 54%, heating oil will increase by 43% and natural gas will be 30% higher. Electric bills will have the smallest increase at 6% compared to last winter.

The increasing costs may strain the wallets of those who are already being hit by a pandemic-impacted economy.

But there could be help available.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, will help eligible low-income households with heating and cooling costs.

You may already be eligible if you already get benefits like SNAP, SSI or TANF, according to Benefits.gov.

You must have an annual household income that is below a certain amount before taxes, depending on the size of your family.

For example, a family of four must make $39,750 or less to qualify.

You can find out the limits here.

Once you have determined your eligibility, you apply through your state.

Find your state below:

Washington, D.C.

