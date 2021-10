LADD MCCONKEY (WR #84) – Most Georgia fans probably did not even know who Ladd McConkey was heading into the season. As an undersized, redshirt freshman people knew McConkey had speed, but that is about it. With all the injuries to Georgia’s receivers, McConkey has stepped up big time, delivering the performance of his career against Auburn. He led the Bulldogs with 135 yards receiving on just five catches. McConkey torched Auburn’s defensive backs with his speed multiple times on Saturday. Georgia will need that type of performance again against a talented Kentucky defense.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO