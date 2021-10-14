CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Aline Capital's Multifamily Advisory Group Completes Sale Of Charleston Apartment Complex

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aline Capital's Multifamily Advisory Group has completed the sale of Forest Cove Apartments in Charleston, SC. The 184-unit sale was completed at a total sales price of $21,500,000. Aline Capital worked as a transactional broker assisting the seller, Edac Enterprises. Eskay Management was the purchaser in the transaction. The Multifamily Advisory Group has previously completed several transactions involving the purchaser out of New Jersey.

" Forest Cove is a well-located property that is near Eskay's other Charleston-based asset. This property was one of the few remaining owner-built and managed assets in the State. The sellers are happy to exit after a lifetime of ownership," provided Jonathan Kessler of Aline Capital.

" Forest Cove is an asset that we have had our eye on for some time. We have also been actively trying to grow our presence in the Charleston market. Forest Cove will provide us with a stronger presence in this market and the Carolinas in general," said Jay Schecter of Eskay Management.

The sale represents one of many current transactions in the Charleston market for Aline Capital's investments sales platform as the firm has become very active in the Lower State.

Aline Capital is a fully-integrated commercial real estate and capital markets advisory firm headquartered in Greenville, SC. The firm offers investment sales, leasing, and debt & equity advisory services to commercial real estate developers and investors. For more information please visit www.alinecapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aline-capitals-multifamily-advisory-group-completes-sale-of-charleston-apartment-complex-301400720.html

SOURCE Aline Capital, LLC

Comments / 0

Related
crbjbizwire.com

Davidson Hospitality Group Appointed New Management Company for Charleston’s Iconic Mills House Hotel

Premier hospitality management company, Davidson Hospitality Group, has been tapped by RLJ Lodging Trust to manage The Mills House Hotel under Pivot, its lifestyle operating vertical. Built in 1853, the property, otherwise known as “The Pink Hotel,” is a gracious testament to the history of Charleston and features 216 rooms and suites, 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, and the elegant Barbadoes Room restaurant, which offers a flavorful spin on Southern cuisine. Under new management, the property will undergo a significant transformation and elevated repositioning.
CHARLESTON, SC
TheStreet

Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening Of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte

Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers (TOL) - Get Toll Brothers, Inc. Report, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest community in the Charlotte area. Ridgecrest is situated just outside of Charlotte in Indian Land, S.C., offering homebuyers a relaxed lifestyle surrounded by both rural charm and the modern conveniences of the Ballantyne area.
REAL ESTATE
connectcre.com

Colliers Completes $9M Transaction for Multifamily Lofts in Petersburg, VA

Colliers International in Virginia has completed the sale of High Street Lofts located at 420, 422, and 526 High Street in Petersburg, VA, for $9.4 million. According to Colliers, the sold price is a record high for Tri Cities. Garrison Gore, Hank Hankins, Victoria Pickett and Charles Wentworth represented the...
PETERSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Capitals#Real Estate Developers#Sc#Edac Enterprises#Eskay Management#State#Llc
irei.com

Starwood Capital Group completes largest capital raise in the firm’s history

Starwood Capital Group has closed its latest opportunistic real estate fund, Starwood Distressed Opportunity Fund XII (SOF XII), with more than $10 billion in capital commitments. The fund reached its hard cap and significantly surpassed its predecessor vehicle, SOF XI, which closed with $7.6 billion. According to Michael Lefton, managing...
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

From Macy’s to multifamily: Apartments planned for former department store site at Pompano Beach shopping center

Morgan Group won a land use change to develop 356 garden apartments on part of a shopping center in Pompano Beach, amid vacancies at the retail property. Houston-based Morgan plans to demolish a former Macy’s store and parking lot on a 12.1-acre site along the west side of Pompano Citi Centre, a shopping center on the southwest corner of Copans Road and Federal Highway.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
connectcre.com

Ridgefield Multifamily Eyes 2025 Completion Date

A $27.2 million loan was recently arranged for the construction of 179th St. West Apartments in Ridgefield, WA. Located at NE 179th St., the institutional garden-style community will consist of three phases and be completed in 2025. Nick Santangelo of CBRE’s debt and structured finance team in Portland arranged the...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
TheStreet

TGM Acquires Seventh Multifamily Apartment Community In Chicagoland

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TGM announced today the acquisition of TGM Retreat at Danada, a 295-unit primarily townhome style apartment community in Wheaton, IL. TGM Acquires Seventh Multifamily Apartment Community in Chicagoland. The property was constructed in 1997 and offers one, two and three-bedroom single or multilevel...
RETAIL
therealdeal.com

Mill Creek sells Dadeland apartment towers to Starwood for $371M, marking largest multifamily sale of the year

Starwood Property Trust paid $371.1 million for two apartment towers near Dadeland Mall, marking the most expensive multifamily investment sale of the year in South Florida. Starwood bought the Palmer Dadeland, at 8215 and 8217 Southwest 72nd Avenue, according to S&P Global Ratings. The two 25-story buildings have a combined 844 units.
REAL ESTATE
yieldpro.com

Westmount Realty Capital’s acquires first multifamily property in Atlanta, expanding national investment portfolio

Westmount Realty Capital announced the acquisition of Walton Ashwood, a Class A apartment community located at 1000 Ashwood Pkwy in the employment district Central Perimeter, home to 33 million square feet of office space, 6 million square feet of retail space and more than 40,000 residents. The 160-unit multifamily community in Dunwoody, a northern suburb of Atlanta, consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 917 square feet. This is Westmount’s first multifamily property in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

Capstone Building Corp. completes $65M Florida multifamily project

Birmingham-based Capstone Building Corp. has completed construction on an apartment complex in St. Petersburg, Florida. The project, called the Sur Club Apartment Community, takes up 4 acres with 484,855 square feet of space, according to a company news release. It includes 296 apartments and a five-story parking deck. Capstone was...
FLORIDA STATE
Denver Post

New apartment complex in Denver’s Uptown sells for $181M

A new apartment complex in Uptown cited as an example of a “win-win” between preservation and development interests has changed hands. Chicago-based AMLI Residential purchased the 316-unit complex at 1633 N. Pearl St. in Denver last week for $181 million, according to public records. Formerly known as Bespoke Uptown, the...
DENVER, CO
yieldpro.com

Institutional Property Advisors brokers Tampa apartment complex sale

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, announced the sale of The Vinings at Hunter’s Green, a 240-unit multifamily property in Tampa, Florida. “The sale of Vinings at Hunters Green is a testament to the desirability of multifamily investments in Central Florida,” said Shelton Granade, IPA executive...
TAMPA, FL
TheStreet

Walker & Dunlop Completes Sale Of Luxury Multifamily Property In Westfield, New Jersey

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it completed the $29,750,000 sale of 333 Central Avenue,a 70-unit, Class A multifamily property in Westfield, New Jersey, located approximately 15 miles southwest of Manhattan. Built in 2017, the four-story property is considered the largest and most visible apartment community in Westfield's downtown neighborhood.
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy