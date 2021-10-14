CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

IATSE's Labor Push Is Part of Broader Worker Struggle Across U.S.

By Brian Steinberg
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Hollywood waits to see whether the union that represents thousands of technicians and craftspeople will go on strike as part of an effort to improve on-set working conditions, the rest of the country has already seen similar maneuvers from workers in a broad range of industries. More from Variety.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Michigan business groups urge Biden to reconsider mandate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan business groups on Monday urged President Joe Biden to reconsider a plan to require most workers to get vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 but said, if it is enacted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should ensure related state rules are no stricter. The Michigan Chamber of Commerce and six local chambers […]
MICHIGAN STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah’s labor shortage: Where are the workers going?

SALT LAKE CITY – We’ve been hearing about “The Great Resignation” across the country where employees are leaving their jobs by the millions, but where are those workers going? Economists in Utah say the state’s competitive job market is creating a lot of chances for people to branch out and find better opportunities.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
pbs.org

‘Striketober’ : Growing number of U.S. workers are pushing back against employers

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
ECONOMY
FOX 43

Amazon announces plans to hire 150,000 seasonal workers across the U.S., including 3,000 in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amazon announced Monday it is looking to fill 150,000 season jobs across the U.S., including 3,000 in Pennsylvania. All positions, including seasonal jobs, have an average starting pay of $18 per hour and include sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000, as well as an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many of its locations, the company said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
geekwire.com

Amazon adding 150k seasonal workers as massive hiring push continues across operations network

Amazon said Monday that it is adding 150,000 seasonal jobs to bolster the ranks of its operations network during the busy holiday season. The annual boost in holiday help comes as the tech giant has already been looking to fill tens of thousands of hourly positions across the fulfillment side of its business, including 125,000 announced in September. Additionally, Amazon said last month that it was looking to hire for 40,000 corporate and tech jobs across more than 220 locations in the U.S.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Union#Washington Dc#Iatse#Labor Rights#Deere Co#Kellogg#Mondelez International#Nabisco#Harvard Law School
AFP

Frustrated and weary over pandemic slog, more US workers are striking

Exhausted after working long hours during the coronavirus pandemic and resentful that their bosses are not sharing sometimes huge profits, tens of thousands of nurses, factory workers and other laborers are going on strike across the United States. Some 31,000 employees of the Kaiser Permanente healthcare group in the western states of California and Oregon are poised to strike soon. Since Thursday, 10,000 employees of the John Deere farm equipment company have been on strike, while 1,400 workers walked off the job at the Kellogg's cereal company on October 5. And more than 2,000 employees of Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, New York, began striking October 1. In Hollywood a planned strike by tens of thousands of cinematographers, hairdressers, makeup artists, sound editors and other film crew members that threatened to paralyze the US movie industry from Monday was narrowly averted over the weekend when the union reached a tentative three-year deal with producers.
DAVENPORT, IA
fox5atlanta.com

IATSE strike averted for 60,000 film and television workers

LOS ANGELES - A three-year deal has apparently been struck between negotiators for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, averting a midnight deadline for a strike that would have shut down film and TV production across the country, Variety reported.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Instagram
hofstra.edu

IATSE’s Push for Better Working Conditions Gains Momentum

Mary Anne Trasciatti, Director of the Labor Studies Program and Professor of Rhetoric and Public Advocacy, was interviewed by Variety about the push by IATSE (the International Alliance for Theatrical Stage Employees) for better on-set working conditions for its thousands of technicians and craftspeople. “I think the demands of the...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
moneytalksnews.com

5 Industries Where Workers Are Quitting in Droves

More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of people out of their jobs, many of those workers are finding themselves unemployed again. But this time, it’s by choice. In what has been called the Great Resignation, millions of workers are quitting their jobs and looking for greener...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Behind the Strike: Why UAW Workers Walked Off the Job at John Deere

Over 10,000 United Auto Workers union members went on strike against farm and construction equipment maker John Deere (DE) - Get Deere & Company Report after negotiations for a new contract failed to gain support. This is the nation's largest private-sector strike led by the UAW since the strike against...
LABOR ISSUES
High Plains Journal

Deere & Company workers strike at 14 facilities across U.S.

In a news release Oct. 14, John Deere officials have said the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America has called a strike against Deere & Company affecting more than 10,000 workers at 14 facilities across the United States. Brad Morris, vice president of labor relations...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy