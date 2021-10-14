CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Rubio discusses SB 488, importance of reading

By Sonseeahray Tonsall
 4 days ago

It’s the gateway lesson that paves the way for all others: reading.

How well one masters their reading skills early on can make all the difference in the rest of their educational experience.

First-ever pair of sisters in State Legislature recall the obstacles, journey

Now, California will be paying closer attention to the process that teaches children to read.

Sen. Susan Rubio joined Sonseeahray Tonsall to explain how her bill, SB 488, which was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week, will strengthen reading instruction.

