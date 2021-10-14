CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition Tops Out The Range At $75,300

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLand Rover has revealed the 2023 Discovery Metropolitan Edition and opened its order books in the United States. The Metropolitan Edition sits at the top of the Discovery line-up and is based around the R-Dynamic HSE model. Land Rover has equipped it with Bright Atlas detailing across the front grille and the Discovery lettering. In addition, the luxurious SUV sports 22-inch Diamond Turned alloy wheels with Gloss Grey detailing and black brake calipers. Hakuba Silver inserts are also found on the front and rear bumpers.

