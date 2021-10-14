2023 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition Tops Out The Range At $75,300
Land Rover has revealed the 2023 Discovery Metropolitan Edition and opened its order books in the United States. The Metropolitan Edition sits at the top of the Discovery line-up and is based around the R-Dynamic HSE model. Land Rover has equipped it with Bright Atlas detailing across the front grille and the Discovery lettering. In addition, the luxurious SUV sports 22-inch Diamond Turned alloy wheels with Gloss Grey detailing and black brake calipers. Hakuba Silver inserts are also found on the front and rear bumpers.www.carscoops.com
