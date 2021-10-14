2023 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition Tops Out The Range At $75,300

It's got the looks, brains, and brawn to conquer anything you throw at it on and off the road. Land Rovers are famous for their off-road prowess. From being the go-to vehicle of African Safari park rangers to serving in the Royal Army and becoming rugged icons in cross-continental rallies, Land Rovers have always meant business. This, of course, will come as a surprise to anyone under 35 who's only ever seen them at the local Starbucks and pilates studio. But while the British automaker's most popular offerings nowadays are more about pomp than romp, the 2021 Land Rover Defender is here to shake things up a bit. Or, a lot.

