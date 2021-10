By nature and design, the Rec Room team is always trying to find more ‘fits that hit in that intersection of mobster chic, 90s slacker, and Guy Fieri-cor. You know, the kind of button-downs that can say both, "I know the way to Flavortown" and "meet me at the skate park." We're partial to cardigans that look broken in by My Cousin Vinny, but were woven just yesterday. So when I recently came across this *chef’s kiss* bowling button-down, I thought for sure that it must be some Bodega-vetted streetwear brand. It was effortless. It was a balancing act of burgundy, creamy stripes, and relaxed cotton. It was the mid-century deli man shirt of my dreams—and it was made by… Abercrombie & Fitch?

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO