Americas

Canadian PM Trudeau to Shuffle Cabinet on Oct 25 -Canadian Broadcasting Corp

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet on Oct. 25, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Thursday, citing unnamed government sources. Trudeau, who was reelected last month, needs to replace four government ministers who were either defeated or quit. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by...

