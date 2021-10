McCullers (1-0) allowed four hits and no walks while striking out four across 6.2 scoreless innings to earn the win in Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday against the White Sox. McCullers dominated the White Sox by inducing 11 groundouts, while also earning 23 called strikes on 104 total pitches. He did not walk an opposing hitter for the first time in any outing this season, which helped him match his longest start since Aug. 25. With the effort, McCullers also built on his strong track record in the postseason, as he now has a 2.53 ERA with a 57:15 K:BB acoss 53.1 innings. McCullers is projected to start the final contest of the series, if necessary.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO