7. Borders with Mexico and Canada are opening, even though the southern border is clearly open. While it’s already appeared that the southern border has been open under President Joe Biden, it’s now official that the United States’ borders with Mexico and Canada will reopen to fully vaccinated individuals. For now, only those traveling non-essentially are required to be fully vaccinated, but it’s expected that even those on essential travel, such as truck drivers, will be required to be fully vaccinated early in 2022.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO