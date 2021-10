As reported by Toddrickallen.com, Cobi’s, a Southeast Asian restaurant, is returning to a new location after closing earlier in 2021. The new restaurant has opened in the former Dhaba Indian restaurant space at 2104 Main Street in Santa Monica. Cobi’s serves curries like Beef Randang and other dishes like Chicken Larb and Nasi Goreng as well as a wood-grilled dry-aged Branzino. You can make reservations here.