CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Robert Gates says watching the Afghan withdrawal sickened him

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former defense secretary and CIA head also says China is the United States’ top military and economic rival now. Anderson Cooper’s interview with Gates airs Sunday on 60 Minutes.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Colin Powell passes away at 84, an exemplary general stained by Iraq claims

WASHIINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the barrier-breaking soldier and diplomat who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was stained by his faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent 35 years in the […]
MILITARY
CBS News

Robert Gates on the future of Afghanistan

In an interview with 60 Minutes, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates said there is reason to fear Afghanistan will become a terrorist state under Taliban rule. "I think it's a very real worry," Gates told correspondent Anderson Cooper. "The Taliban have never disavowed their relationship with Al Qaeda. And they haven't done it since they took power."
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Gates
Person
Anderson Cooper
New York Post

Former Defense Secretary: Watching Kabul withdrawal made me sick

Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates says images of the chaotic and bloody withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan this past August made him physically ill. “It was really tough for a few days there,” Gates tells CBS News’ “60 Minutes” in an interview airing Sunday. “I actually wasn’t feeling very well, and I realized it was because of what was happening in Kabul. And I was just so low about the way it had ended, if you will. And I guess the other feeling that I had was that it probably did not need to have turned out that way.”
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Sickened#The Afghan
AFP

Colin Powell: war hero, historymaker haunted by Iraq

Colin Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants who became a US war hero and the first Black secretary of state but saw his legacy tarnished when he made the case for war in Iraq in 2003, died on Monday of Covid-19 complications. He was 84. The retired four-star general and former head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who served four presidents made his reputation as a man of honor distant from the political fray -- an asset in the corridors of power. "General Powell is an American hero, an American example, and a great American story," George W. Bush said as he announced Powell's nomination as secretary of state in 2000. "In directness of speech, his towering integrity, his deep respect for our democracy, and his soldier's sense of duty and honor, Colin Powell demonstrates ... qualities that will make him a great representative of all the people of this country."
MILITARY
The Independent

Stuart Scheller: Marine who criticised Afghan withdrawal facing court-martial for not being a ‘gentleman’

Lt Col Stuart Scheller will face a court-martial after defying a gag order to criticise the US military’s chaotic withdrawal of Afghanistan, which left 13 Americans dead.Charges include conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman, as well as various counts of contempt, disrespect, disobedience and dereliction of duties.Mr Scheller was released from military prison on Tuesday ahead of the charges being referred to a special court-martial on Wednesday, 6 October, US Marine spokesman Captain Sam Stephenson told The Independent. He added that hearings have not been scheduled in the case.Mr Scheller rose to national prominence after publicly criticising the...
MILITARY
okcfox.com

Jailed Marine who criticized Afghan withdrawal released from brig

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Marine who gained national attention after being jailed in a military prison for violating a gag order, has been released. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller openly shared his criticism of the withdrawal from Afghanistan on social media. After his confinement, his parents spoke out. Stu and Cathy...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
WOKV

Politicians, military members remember Colin Powell

Former Gen. Colin Powell has died from complications from COVID-19. Members of the military and the political world are remembering Powell and what he did over his long career serving the nation, first in the military, then as a national security advisor, then Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and finally as Secretary of State.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Marine who criticized Afghan withdrawal pleads guilty to charges in court-martial hearing

The U.S. Marine who criticized the military’s leaders for the exit from Afghanistan has pleaded guilty to all of the resulting charges. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller pleaded guilty to all six misdemeanor charges that mainly focused on insubordination during a Thursday court-martial hearing at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, according to multiple outlets .
MILITARY
The Week

Afghans reportedly escaped Kabul through a CIA gate so secret not even the Taliban knew it existed

In the final 48 hours of the United States' evacuation from Afghanistan last month, many vulnerable Afghans who were not able to make it through Taliban checkpoints blocking access to Kabul's airport were still able to escape the country when the CIA opened a back door about two miles away from the main airport gates. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the gate, referred to as Glory Gate or Liberty Gate.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy