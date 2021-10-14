CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Spectacular northern lights show takes over social media

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bb3is_0cROuOtG00
  • People on social media are sharing photos and videos of a northern lights show.
  • The aurora borealis show occured Tuesday and was visible throughout parts of the northwestern United States and Canada.
  • The show was caused by a G2, meaning moderate, geomagnetic storm.

A spectacular northern lights show has wowed social media.

The aurora borealis show occured Tuesday and was visible throughout parts of the northwestern United States and Canada, including Minnesota, Alaska, Washington, Alberta, Manitoba, and British Columbia.

“Had to head out of town to get some better pics of the #NorthernLights - OMG - I am so glad a did!!” one Twitter user wrote.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, the show was caused by a G2, meaning moderate, geomagnetic storm.

“Aurora may be visible at high latitudes such as Canada and Alaska,” the Space Weather Prediction Center wrote in an alert.

Related
NBC News

Video shows northern lights dazzling in skies across the U.S. and Canada

A dazzling northern lights show lit the skies above Northwestern states and Canadian provinces, according to social media accounts. Social media reports verified by NBC News showed the lights visible in Minnesota, Alaska, Washington, Alberta, Manitoba and British Columbia. "Driving home watching the Northern Lights dance and change colour along...
ASTRONOMY
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch the Dazzling Display of Northern Lights as Seen Over Iowa

Thanks to a recent solar storm, the northern lights were seen further south than normal and that included parts of Iowa as a new video share revealed. I've seen this video shared from multiple locations, so I'll include all of them here to make sure I'm giving credit where credit is due. The northern lights as seen over Oran, Iowa was first spotted on YouTube.
IOWA STATE
mprnews.org

Solar storm: Northern lights put on a show in Minnesota

It was the best show in years for parts of Minnesota. A strong solar storm hit the earth late Monday night into Tuesday morning. The resulting interaction with earth’s magnetosphere generated one of the best northern lights displays in many years. Clouds hung over parts of eastern Minnesota overnight. But...
MINNESOTA STATE
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
KUOW

Northern lights make appearance over Washington

Northwest astronomy fans got a treat Monday night as clear skies provided an excellent view of the northern lights over Washington state. Even as an astronomy professor at the University of Washington, James Davenport has never witnessed the northern lights. But on Monday evening around 8:30 p.m., he started hearing that something was happening in the sky above Bellingham, nearly 80 miles away. So he stepped outside to investigate the horizon over Edmonds.
ASTRONOMY
KXLY

PHOTOS: Northern Lights over the Inland Northwest

It was a beautiful ending to a beautiful fall day Monday as the aurora borealis lit up the night sky. Check out these photos viewers sent in of the Northern Lights. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
PHOTOGRAPHY
myedmondsnews.com

Video, photo of Northern Lights over Edmonds Monday night

We received both a video (courtesy James Davenport) and a photo (courtesy Tom St. John) of the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) that was on display over Edmonds Monday night. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website, “the aurora is the result of electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth’s atmosphere. (Protons cause faint and diffuse aurora, usually not easily visible to the human eye.) The electrons are energized through acceleration processes in the downwind tail (night side) of the magnetosphere and at lower altitudes along auroral field lines.”
ASTRONOMY
Person
Dan Davies
99.5 WKDQ

Watch a Missouri Home that has a Spectacular Halloween Light Show

I have no idea how the owners of this home in Missouri set this incredible display up, but I'm so glad they did because it is seriously fun to watch and listen to!. This whole video from start to finish is just such a fun watch, I kept thinking the whole time a couple of things, first off "how much are they paying in electricity the month of October?" and the second thing I kept thinking was "how do their neighbors get any sleep while this is going on?" There are legitimate spotlights on the roof of the house that are beaming light into the sky, I bet you could see that house from an airplane at 30,000 feet in the air! I think my personal favorite part of the video is when the garage door appears to light on fire, it looks like the gates of hell opening up, and it is visually so impressive.
POLITICS
Tri-City Herald

‘Unbelievable!’ Northern lights dazzled Tri-Citians with rare light show

The northern lights shone along the night skyline of the Tri-Cities Monday night. To the naked eye, the aurora borealis appeared as a gray to pale green haze or cloudiness along the horizon. But time exposure photographs caught the event in brilliant color with bright greens and even a few streaks of pink and purple.
ASTRONOMY
NBC News

Dramatic northern lights illuminate skies over Alaska, Washington state

Finally... Walk-In Showers That Are Affordable To Everyone. Don't buy Progressive glasses before reading thisWe have changed the game when it comes to buying prescription eyewear and our secrets have been uncovered. LeafFilter Partner /. Roofers Tested 17 Gutter Guards… Here’s What They Discovered. Undo. Sonovia /. The Best Face...
ALASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Northern lights put on a show across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Randy Halverson has been let down by northern lights forecasts before. But that didn’t stop the longtime time-lapse photographer from being prepared to capture a rare sighting of the northern lights in South Dakota. Halverson posted a few photos of the rare light show, which occurs when solar wind from the sun hits Earth’s upper atmosphere creating an aurora.
ASTRONOMY
WGME

Ask the I-Team: Is it safe to take quizzes on social media sites?

Odds are you've come across one, whether it's a question to test how well you know a friend or a quiz to see which character from your favorite TV show you’re most like. “How safe is it really, to answer those fun and entertaining questions or quizzes on Facebook news feeds?
INTERNET
shorelineareanews.com

Adventures of an Icebreaker: The Northern Lights put on a show

Operating in the high latitudes aboard Coast Guard Cutter Healy comes with many unique perks. Those who were awake late at night while Healy was operating in Baffin Bay got a front row seat to an evening lightshow courtesy of the Northern Lights!. The colorful Aurora Borealis danced across the...
MILITARY
lavozdeanza.com

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen brings light to the importance of regulating social media

Facebook has recently come under fire for their flawed algorithm and their lack of effort to delete misinformation regarding vaccines and politics which has been evident since the beginning of COVID-19. Many Facebook posts have spread false information about vaccines, the election and many more important events which have become harmful to those who are consuming these types of media.
INTERNET
Elite Daily

Captions For The Northern Lights And Glowing Where Your Wanderlust Takes You

Seeing the Northern Lights should be at the top of your wanderlust list, especially if your main goal for traveling is to take in breathtaking views and mother nature’s finest. It is one of the seven natural wonders of the world, after all. While the best way to view the Northern Lights is in person, you can share the experience with your friend by posting photos of the aurora borealis once you get home. So, for your inevitable trip up north, you’ll want to prep accordingly by purchasing gear and gathering up captions for the Northern Lights.
LIFESTYLE
The Hill

The Hill

ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

