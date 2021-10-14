Spectacular northern lights show takes over social media

People on social media are sharing photos and videos of a northern lights show.

The aurora borealis show occured Tuesday and was visible throughout parts of the northwestern United States and Canada.

The show was caused by a G2, meaning moderate, geomagnetic storm.

A spectacular northern lights show has wowed social media.

The aurora borealis show occured Tuesday and was visible throughout parts of the northwestern United States and Canada, including Minnesota, Alaska, Washington, Alberta, Manitoba, and British Columbia.

“Had to head out of town to get some better pics of the #NorthernLights - OMG - I am so glad a did!!” one Twitter user wrote.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, the show was caused by a G2, meaning moderate, geomagnetic storm.

“Aurora may be visible at high latitudes such as Canada and Alaska,” the Space Weather Prediction Center wrote in an alert.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA