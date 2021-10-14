Candidates announced for WV’s new Intermediate Court of Appeals
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission (JVAC) has released the names of the applicants who are seeking to fill seats on the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals , which was created by the passage of SB 275 during the 2021 Legislative Session codified at WV Code §51-11 .
The following individuals have applied, according to Governor Jim Justice’s office:
- John Balenovich, a Charleston attorney
- S. Benjamin Bryant, a Charleston attorney
- Jim Douglas, a Family Court Judge in Kanawha County
- Robert J. Frank, an attorney in Lewisburg
- Daniel W. Greear, a lawyer, who Gov. Justice appointed as a Kanawha County Circuit Judge in 2018
- Edward Ryan Kennedy, an attorney, and former Clarksburg Mayor
- Joseph L. Ludovici, an attorney in Chester, WV
- Donald A. Nickerson Jr., an attorney with Spillman Thomas & Battle , in Wheeling
- Howard R. Nolen, an attorney in Boone County
- Ronald Reece, an attorney in Preston County
- Jenna L. Robey, a Bridgeport attorney
- Deanna Ray Rock, a Family Court Judge in Hampshire, Mineral and Morgan counties
- James J. Rowe, a former circuit court judge from Lewisburg
- Thomas E. Scarr, an attorney with Jenkins Fenstermaker in Huntington
- Mychal Sommer Schulz, an attorney with Babst Calland in Charleston
- Debra Scudiere, a former circuit court judge in Monongalia County
- Martin P. Sheehan, an attorney from Wheeling, who formerly ran for the WV Supreme Court of Appeals
- Mark A. Sorsaia, the current Prosecuting Attorney for Putnam County
- William J. Stevens, an attorney in Lincoln County
- Christine B. Stump, a Lewisburg attorney
- Charles Darren Tallman, a Parkersburg attorney
- Harry C. Taylor, II, a Charleston attorney
- Gregory Alan Tucker, a Summersville lawyer and former state senator
- Crystal L. Walden, the director of West Virginia’s Appellate Advocacy Division
- Keith Bryant Walker, a Charleston attorney
Interviews with the candidates will be conducted by the JVAC in the coming weeks, according to a news release.
Gov. Justice will appoint three judges for terms of:
– Two-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2024
– Four-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2026
– Six-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2028.
The Intermediate Court of Appeals judges will assume their duties by July 1, 2022.
