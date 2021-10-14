CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Candidates announced for WV’s new Intermediate Court of Appeals

By WBOY 12 News Staff
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission (JVAC) has released the names of the applicants who are seeking to fill seats on the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals , which was created by the passage of SB 275 during the 2021 Legislative Session codified at WV Code §51-11 .

The following individuals have applied, according to Governor Jim Justice’s office:

Interviews with the candidates will be conducted by the JVAC in the coming weeks, according to a news release.

Gov. Justice will appoint three judges for terms of:
– Two-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2024
– Four-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2026
– Six-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2028.

The Intermediate Court of Appeals judges will assume their duties by July 1, 2022.

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

