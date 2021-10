Hot on the heels of last week’s slip, ASUS and Noctua have formally revealed the rumored RTX 3070 special edition graphics cards. Only two models have been announced. Each is based on the RTX 3070, with one being an OC variant. As these were created in conjunction with a manufacturer reputed for its high performance and quiet cooling designs, those interested can expect the very same from this card. Pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed, but these models will launch in mid-October.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO