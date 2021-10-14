Report: Celtics suspend Marcus Smart for preseason game vs. Heat

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

With the offseason departure of Kemba Walker, Smart is expected to now share the Celtics' starting backcourt duties with newcomer Dennis Schroder. Smart set career-highs last season in points (13.1), assists (5.7) and minutes per game (32.9) across 48 contests, including 45 starts.

Smart is also one of the best defenders in the NBA, as he's averaged at least 1.3 steals per game in each of his first seven professional seasons and has averaged 1.6 thefts per contest in his 449 career games. The 27-year-old was third in the league in steals during the 2018-2019 campaign with 143 and won the NBA Hustle Award that year as well.

Additionally, Smart is a two-time first-team All-NBA defender, earning the nod in 2019 and 2020.

The Celtics open up their 2021-2022 regular season against Walker and the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.