Pearland, TX

Houston medical device co. to move HQ to Pearland's Lower Kirby District

By Sara Samora
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 4 days ago
The relocation plans have been in the works since 2017. Now, groundbreaking is tentatively scheduled in the fourth quarter, and the company plans to move in 2022.

E-comerce co. Cart.com grows C-suite with chief people officer, chief revenue officer

Houston-based Cart.com, a fast-growing startup in the e-commerce space, recently announced hiring two new officers to its executive suite. Cart.com hired Sara Patterson as its chief people officer, the company said Oct. 14. Patterson, who boasts nearly three decades of experience in human resources, leads Cart.com's efforts in talent acquisition and employee experience. Previously, Steve Donnelly served as Cart.com's chief people officer, but his LinkedIn profile now lists him as senior vice president of Talent. The Houston Business Journal has reached out for more information.
HOUSTON, TX
With hybrid model, Founder Institute looks to create its first statewide cohort

The saying is everything is bigger in Texas, so it’s fitting the state should play host to one of the largest cohorts in Founder Institute’s global network. For its upcoming pre-seed accelerator, the entrepreneurial training and support organization is combining its three Texas chapters into one hybrid-model statewide cohort, in an effort to foster more connections and collaboration between founders and mentors across the Lone Star state.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston's home sales continue to surpass 2020 levels in September

“The Houston housing market continues to show strength as we enter the fall season, which is traditionally the time of year the market slows,” said HAR Chairman Richard Miranda with Keller Williams Platinum. “We are on track for another record year of sales; however, higher home prices and the potential of rising interest rates could impact buyer demand in the coming months.”
HOUSTON, TX
Sekai Hospitality to open luxury megaclub with pool in EaDo this month

Houston’s East Downtown district will gain a luxury megaclub with a tropical art deco flair on Oct. 29. The 26,000-square-foot Sekai Night and Day, built in a former warehouse at 1505 Saint Emanuel St., is expected to be the largest indoor-outdoor space of its kind in Houston, according to Houston-based Sekai Hospitality, which launched earlier this year. The venue is envisioned as a regional destination hosting world-class DJs, dancing, lounging and private events, the company said. There's even a pool area and a swimwear vending machine.
HOUSTON, TX
How Soaring Eagle Technologies and Iapetus Holdings aim to scale

Houston-based drone technology company Soaring Eagle Technologies aims to grow its inspection and data-collection business in the energy and industrial spaces. Soaring Eagle can provide a range of services for customers, including asset inspections, aerial mapping, aerial data collection and documenting repair needs. But instead of using a helicopter or a fixed-wing aircraft, Soaring Eagle uses unmanned drones capable of navigating safely into remote areas and hard-to-reach spaces.
HOUSTON, TX
The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

