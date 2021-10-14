ISP investigating drive-by shooting in Pike County

PETERSBURG, Ind (WEHT) A man is taken to the hospital after several rounds are fired into his mobile home in Petersburg.

Indiana State Police got the call about the shooting around 2 a.m. Thursday at a home on West River Road. Corey Underhill, 48, had been shot in the back while inside his mobile home.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the person or persons involved in this shooting is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police at 812-867-2079 or call 911. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.

