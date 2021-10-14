CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

ISP investigating drive-by shooting in Pike County

By Megan Belcher
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11RrxZ_0cROtAZJ00

PETERSBURG, Ind (WEHT) A man is taken to the hospital after several rounds are fired into his mobile home in Petersburg.

Indiana State Police got the call about the shooting around 2 a.m. Thursday at a home on West River Road. Corey Underhill, 48, had been shot in the back while inside his mobile home.

ISP: Two brothers injured after stabbing at home in Otwell

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the person or persons involved in this shooting is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police at 812-867-2079 or call 911. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

