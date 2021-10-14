Tom Holland Opens Up On Working With Alfred Molina and Potential ‘End of a Franchise’

Spiderman: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated movies for the rest of 2021. This is the third entry of the Spiderman MCU films featuring Tom Holland as the titular hero. This entry of Spiderman will also feature some faces from the past including J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson and Alfred Molina, reprising his role from Spiderman 2 as Otto Octavius/ Doctor Octopus. Fans were delighted to see Molina return in the first trailer for No Way Home. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tom Holland shared how much he enjoyed working with Alfred Molina on Spiderman: No Way Home, calling him “one of my favorite people I’ve ever worked with.”