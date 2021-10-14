Watch the heartwarming trailer for George Clooney's 'The Tender Bar' starring Ben Affleck

ddp images

Below is the official synopsis:

"The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Tye Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy’s determined mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her—and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd)—J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams—with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie’s bar. The Tender Bar is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer."

In the nearly three-minute trailer, we begin at a family dinner with Uncle Charlie showing affection to a young J.R. In the following scene, J.R.'s mother tells the boy, "I have no idea how, but you are going to law school."

With every scene, Uncle Charlie keeps up his promise to take care of J.R. and show him the way—dispensing advice, giving him a seat at the bar, going bowling, playing ball and exposing him to books because J.R. expressed a love for reading.

Eventually, Uncle Charlie reads aloud to a teenage J.R. an acceptance letter from Yale, and J.R. goes off to college, where he meets and presumably falls in love with Sidney (Briana Middleton) while pursuing his dream of becoming a successful writer. Spoiler alert, based upon the simple fact that this movie was made: J.R. Moehringer became a successful writer.

The Tender Bar marks the first collaboration between Affleck and Clooney since three-time Oscar winner Argo in 2012—directed by and starring Affleck, with Clooney as a producer—and will have a nation theatrical release beginning Dec. 17 before hitting Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 7.