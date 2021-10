“Hiya babes!”It’s not exactly, “Hello, it’s me.” But still… Adele is officially “back” and, if the mysterious 30 logos popping up around the world are anything to go by, preparing to release her fourth studio album.Adele doesn’t like to be rushed. She’s been sharp in response to fans nagging her about when she was returning with new music. “Of course not,” she said to one such fan last year. “Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”But patience is not a virtue most contemporary music fans are familiar with. Thanks to social media, we live in a...

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO