Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-16 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. Winds will be strongest through the Highway 14 corridor. * WHEN...Until noon PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.