Former Navy admiral, Sioux City resident announces U.S. Senate run against Grassley

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A retired admiral for the U.S. Navy and Sioux City resident has announced his intention to unseat Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa. Mike Franken, originally from Sioux Center, made the announcement Thursday morning, saying leadership is doing what is right. Franken notes that an instance of doing what is right was his 2002 ‘no’ vote against the invasion of Iraq. He said he was one of the “junior officers at the table and under pressure to ‘go along.'”