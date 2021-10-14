CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to understand climate risk disclosure

By Connor Hussey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuni issuers and borrowers should be considering climate risks and disclosing them in offering documents, a process that requires an important legal analysis. That was a major takeaway from a Wednesday discussion at the National Association of Bond Lawyers' The Institute conference. Climate risk disclosures have been singled out by Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler from the very start of his administration as one of his top priorities and has asked his staff to develop a mandatory disclosure rule for public companies by the end of 2021.

