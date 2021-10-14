CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts’ T.Y. Hilton: ‘I didn’t think I would be back’

By Mike Chappell
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYLsy_0cROsEqk00

INDIANAPOLIS – Before there was a question whether T.Y. Hilton would play against the Houston Texans Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, there was a question whether he would ever play again.

And there were conversations with Andrew Luck, his former teammate and long-time friend.

For perhaps the first time in his career, Hilton dealt with the fear that accompanied surgery in late August to address the C-6 disc in his neck that caused the loss of feeling on his left side.

It was, as Hilton described it, a “scary’’ time.

Check out the Colts Blue Zone Podcast!

“First two days out of surgery, man, I didn’t think I would be back, to be honest with you,’’ he said Thursday. “It was very painful, man. I hope nobody has to go through that at all.

“It sucks. It sucks not being able to play the game you love after being in training camp so long with my team, just grinding and being so happy.’’

There’s a chance Hilton makes his season debut Sunday against the Texans, the team he’s routinely blistered with receptions, yards, touchdowns and 100-yard games. He feels great and has been assured by the variety of medical experts he’s dealing with there’s no risk of further issues with the disc.

Hilton remains on the injured reserve list but was designated to return to practice Wednesday. He participated in the team’s walkthrough that day, and was involved in Thursday’s practice,

“Just because I’m practicing doesn’t mean I’m playing,’’ Hilton cautioned, adding he’s “got to get my legs back under me, gotta pass some tests.

“I’m just out there giving the team the boost we need.’’

That was very much in doubt after the numbness in Hilton’s left side intensified on the team’s flight home following the Aug. 27 preseason game at Detroit. The disc issue was a minor nuisance when he reported for training camp in late July, disappeared, but was triggered when Hilton landed hard on the final day of camp in Westfield.

Surgery quickly followed.

Then doubts crept in that Hilton’s NFL career might end after nine seasons, four Pro Bowl selections, 608 receptions, 9,360 yards and 50 receiving touchdowns.

Hilton leaned on prayer and endless discussions with “my family, my friends, my kids, my wife . . . everybody, man. They helped me so much when because the first two days when I got home, uh, I almost hung it up. I can’t even lie.

“I didn’t pretty much tell nobody but people close to me. I was close to hanging it up.’’

Included in his close circle of friends was Luck. The two shared more than a few emotional meetings.

“I talked to Andrew. That was probably the wrong thing to do,’’ Hilton said as a smile crossed his face.

Luck stunned the Colts by retiring two weeks before the start of the 2019 season. He had grown weary with the cycle of injury and rehab.

Colts add veteran kicker Michael Badgley

“He came over to my house. We talked,’’ Hilton said. “He just wanted me to be good with it, get back healthy, don’t rush it, take your time.’’

Luck also asked one thing of Hilton.

Before you get back, make sure you talk to me.

“He was a big supporter and just continued to check on me,’’ Hilton said. “I was good. After I got over those two to three days, I started feeling better. I could sleep.’’

Before the surgery, that was virtually impossible because of the pressure the C-6 disc was exerting on the nerve. Hilton has missed 16 games in his 10-year career with a variety of injuries: the neck, groin, calf, chest, shoulder, quadricep. He played through a badly sprained ankle in 2018.

But this was different.

“You only get one neck,’’ he said. “My C-6 was blocking my nerve so I had no feeling on my left side. I’m a side-sleeper so I couldn’t sleep on my side. I was up. I felt like I was sleeping for hours, but it was only 30 minutes. I was pretty much up the whole time.

“It was brutal. I’m happy to be back. I’m happy to have my feeling back. I feel good. I’m good, man.’’

The Colts are 1-4 and teetering on the brink of irrelevancy after their late collapse at Baltimore Monday night.

“I do not see a bad football team,’’ Hilton said. ‘You (saw) it Monday night. We dominated that team for three straight quarters.’’

The offense is coming off a 513-yard outing, including a career-best 402 yards from quarterback Carson Wentz. Hilton doesn’t consider himself the missing piece but believes he can add to an ever-evolving offense.

“Everybody knows when 13’s out there, we’re a different team,’’ he said. “If it was up to me, I want to be out there. But it’s not. My health is first and Frank (Reich) and Chris (Ballard), they know that. They tell me to take my time and I’m in the training room, talking to the doctors, talking to several doctors.

“If all doctors say I’m good, then I’m good. If not, then just gotta wait.’’

Hilton’s presence has provided an emotional lift.

“Of course,’’ linebacker Darius Leonard said. “Everybody’s happy to see T.Y. He’s a great leader. He brings nothing but good energy around. Every time you see him he’s got a smile on his face.

“So it’s always good to have him back, especially Texans week. He always plays great against Houston. Hopefully he can go for about 200, 250 like he always does.’’

Leonard was one of the individuals to counsel Hilton regarding the neck injury.

“I told him to be smart,’’ he said. “He had a neck issue, so that’s nothing to play with. I told him when it first happened, ‘You’ve got kids. Football was here before you. Football is going to be here after you, so make sure you just be smart.’

“I think when he’s ready, he’s going to pop out. He’s the Ghost. You never know when he’s going to show up or not.’’

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colts Announce Huge News On Injured Star WR T.Y. Hilton

Earlier this week, star receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to practice for the first time since a preseason neck injury that sidelined him for the first five games of the season. Though he made his return to the practice field, the Colts held off on activating him from the IR — until today that is.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Andrew Luck
WTHR

T.Y. Hilton back on the field after being placed on injured reserve

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts' star wide receiver, T.Y. Hilton was back on the practice field Monday after being placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the regular season. Colts head coach Frank Reich made the announcement Wednesday. "The Ghost" had been out indefinitely after suffering a neck injury...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: T.Y. Hilton, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer reports Colts K Rodrigo Blankenship will likely miss Week 6 and is also in jeopardy of Week 7 due to inflammation in his right hip. Regarding his upper back injury, Colts WR T.Y. Hilton described that his C6 disc was blocking a nerve and prevented feeling on the left side of his body. (Joel A. Erickson)
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts News: T.Y. Hilton might return in time for Texans, of course

INDIANAPOLIS — T.Y. Hilton could be back on the field for the Indianapolis Colts as early as Sunday’s home game against the rival Houston Texans. The Indianapolis Colts are signing veteran Michael Badgley to the practice squad. Indianapolis gave former Chargers kicker Michael Badgley a physical after trying out four...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Texans#American Football
chatsports.com

'I almost hung it up': T.Y. Hilton's visit from Andrew Luck ended thoughts of retirement

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton started to feel pressure build in his neck on the team's plane ride home after its last preseason game against the Detroit Lions. That night, he lost all feeling in the left side of his body. The numbness prevented him from sleeping. Tossing and turning for hours at a time, Hilton began contemplating his future.
NFL
WIBC.com

Colts Wednesday Notebook: T.Y. Hilton Returning To Practice

INDIANAPOLIS – The first abbreviated week of the 2021 season is here for the Colts. Returning home for the first time in three weeks, the Colts (1-4) are a double-digit point favorite against the Texans (1-4) in Week Six. What did we learn from the Colts on Wednesday?. Fittingly, with...
NFL
kentsterling.com

Colts T.Y. Hilton practices, but that may not mean what fans hope

It’s been a dark few weeks for wide receiver T.Y. Hilton following his neck surgery, and while he’s practicing again this week the torture of watching his team from the sidelines might not be over. Asked whether he plans to play Sunday against the Houston Texans, Hilton said, “I mean...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

The Colts have activated T.Y. Hilton from injured reserve

The Colts have activated T.Y. Hilton from injured reserve, the Colts official website reports. Hilton had been on the IR due to a neck injury. Hilton is expected to play Sunday versus the Texans. The Colts are coming off a devastating loss to the Ravens, where they blew a 16 point lead with about 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter. This was the definition of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans Troublemaker T.Y. Hilton Set To Return For Colts

Fresh off of his best game of the season so far, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz heads into their home matchup today with the Houston Texans not only with momentum on his side but an extra weapon to work with. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been a thorn in Houston's...
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

T.Y. Hilton Gives Colts A 'Spark' In 2021 Debut

Carson Wentz knew exactly where the ball was going. Heck, the entire Houston Texans' defense probably knew where it was going, too. But from the Indianapolis Colts' opening snap of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans, nobody was stopping T.Y. Hilton. Just a little less than seven weeks...
NFL
chatsports.com

Indianapolis Colts WRs T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell exit with injuries

Indianapolis Colts wide receivers T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell were ruled out after suffering injuries against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Hilton, who was making his season debut, injured his quad midway through the fourth quarter. He had four catches for 80 yards before leaving the game. Campbell's foot injury...
NFL
1075thefan.com

When The Colts Needed Him, T.Y. Hilton Delivered On And Off The Field

INDIANAPOLIS – There’s a reason T.Y. Hilton’s picture is on the side of Lucas Oil Stadium. In case anyone forgot why, we learned again this weekend. The first image was behind the scenes at the Colts team complex on Saturday morning. With the Colts at 1-4, and potentially reeling from...
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts uncertain if T.Y. Hilton, Quenton Nelson will play against 49ers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are going to have to monitor the health of two key pieces on offense this week. Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton provided a spark on Sunday but suffered a quadriceps injury on his final catch of the game, and All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson will be eligible to come off injured reserve this week as Indianapolis gets ready to take on San Francisco on “Sunday Night Football.”
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

1K+
Followers
532
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy