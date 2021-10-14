North Bay PSPS called off

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Pacific Gas & Electric company announced that a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) is no longer needed after wind conditions have improved.

5,500 customers in Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Napa, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, and Yolo Counties who were warned that their power might be cut off have been informed of the cancellation, according to the power company.

670 customers in Kern County still might be impacted however. The potential shutoffs could begin tonight around midnight due to gusty winds.

