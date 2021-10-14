CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bay PSPS called off

By Peter Snarr
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Pacific Gas & Electric company announced that a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) is no longer needed after wind conditions have improved.

5,500 customers in Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Napa, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, and Yolo Counties who were warned that their power might be cut off have been informed of the cancellation, according to the power company.

670 customers in Kern County still might be impacted however. The potential shutoffs could begin tonight around midnight due to gusty winds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Power outage map: Storms wipe out electricity across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Storms knocked out power across the Bay Area for over 20,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers on Sunday night. That fell to about 12,000 customers on Monday morning as PG&E restored power to some neighborhoods. Here’s the breakdown of affected customers as of 8 a.m., according to PG&E: East Bay: 6,293 […]
Track the storm: Rain pours over the Bay Area

(KRON) – Rain is in the Bay! Light-moderate showers are moving through the North Bay and into the rest of the Bay Area as a cold front continues to stream over the region. According to KRON4 meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez, this storm is going to bring measurable rain to everyone before drying out and clearing out […]
Crews work to contain fire at apartment complex in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are working to contain a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in downtown San Jose Sunday afternoon, authorities said. San Jose firefighters responded to calls about the fire reported at 5th street and St. John street. When crews first arrived they found the fire showing from the second floor […]
Small earthquake shakes East Bay

A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the East Bay Saturday night, according to USGS. >> VIEW KRON4’S INTERACTIVE EARTHQUAKE MAP The epicenter was reported 10 miles south southeast of Livermore at 7:55 p.m. This story is breaking. Refresh for updates.
