Matthew W. Malin, County Legislator - Fifteenth Legislative District

Malin, 29, of Wantagh, is deputy executive director of the Nassau County Democratic Committee. He is also running on the Working Families Party line. Malin grew up in Seaford and is a 2010 graduate of MacArthur High School in Levittown. He has a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Hofstra University. He was a legislative intern in former Rep. Carolyn McCarthy’s office in Washington, D.C.