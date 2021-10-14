Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 03:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-16 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast. Winds will be strongest from Ventura to the Malibu Coast. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 101 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.