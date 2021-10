Yordan Alvarez is one of the best young hitters in all of baseball. And he's found his October grove. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Only Jose Altuve could turn a slide into the play of the game. Only Yordan Alvarez could hit a home run so soaring that it threatens to pop the top of the Minute Maid Park — and show up on FAA radar. And only the Houston Astros can make the relentlessly unforgiving pressure cauldron of Major League Baseball’s playoffs look as easy as one, two, three.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO