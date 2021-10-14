Here's where you can find the best fall colors in the St. Louis area
(KMOV.com) -- You can enjoy Missouri's fall colors all across the state. The Missouri Department of Conservation wants to help you find the best places to enjoy fall's beauty. Daniel Boone, Little Lost Creek and B.K. Leach conservation areas are three spots the department says you can see the changing season. The above-average weather means changes are occurring slower than normal, but it can still be seen in smaller amounts.www.kmov.com
Comments / 0