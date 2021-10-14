CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-15 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-16 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph in favored locations. Winds will be strongest in the Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, Simi Hills, and Porter Ranch. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley. Winds will be strongest in the Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, Simi Hills, and Porter Ranch. * WHEN...Until noon PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes the 23, 101, 118, 210, and 405 freeways, Highways 14 and 126, and Interstate 5. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

#Santa Clarita Valley#San Fernando Valley#Santa Susana Mountains#Santa Monica Mountains#Wind Advisory#Interstate 5

