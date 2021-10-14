CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter heating bills set to jump as inflation hits home

Alliance Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see their heating bills jump as much as 54% compared to last winter.

www.the-review.com

BBC

US heating bills set to surge as energy costs jump

US heating bills are set to surge this winter as energy prices soar, the US Energy Information Administration says. About half of households use natural gas for heating and will see their bills jump by 30% in October-March compared to last year, the EIA it said. Those who use heating...
WPFO

Home heating costs set to spike this winter amid global energy crunch

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Many Americans could face the highest home heating costs in over a decade this winter, the federal government warned Wednesday, and advocates fear low-income households that struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic will face new challenges paying their bills. According to the Energy Information Administration, average heating costs...
wnynewsnow.com

Need Help Heating Your Home? HEAP Enrollment Period Is Now Open

ALBANY (WENY) – Enrollment for New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is now open ahead of the winter season. HEAP helps low-income people pay the cost of heating their homes. Those eligible may receive one regular HEAP benefit per program year; they could also be eligible for emergency benefits if they are in danger of running out of fuel or having their utility service shut off.
AFP

'Running out of time': Asia struggles to kick coal addiction

Smokestacks belch noxious fumes into the air from a massive coal-fired power plant on the Indonesian coast, a stark illustration of Asia's addiction to the fossil fuel which is threatening climate targets.  The challenge is illustrated by the enormous Suralaya coal plant on Indonesia's Java island, one of the biggest in Southeast Asia, which can power about 14 million homes a year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
knoxfocus.com

Is Inflation Temporary?

I am often asked if the current inflation is permanent or transitory. The answer is “it depends.” The administration has tried to convince us that inflation is transitory. The Fed concurred. Nonetheless, the concern on the part of the public is real. No matter the measurement, prices have been rising faster than they have in more than a decade. Consumers can see it for themselves in rising prices for food, gasoline and housing. From the standpoint of economics, rising prices are only a concern if they outpace changes in consumer income. If the rise in prices is greater than the rise in income, then real income (purchasing power) falls. On the other hand, if prices rise by less than the rise in income, then purchasing power increases. However, for those whose incomes are relatively fixed, like retired seniors, inflation is particularly worrisome. Seniors who rely on social security, CDs and/or pensions are rightly worried. While Social Security payments have an inflation adjustment, CDs and pensions typically do not. CD rates have been kept abysmally low by the Federal Reserve’s zero interest rate policy initiated during the great recession of 2008. Seniors have suffered from their net worth falling yearly since 2008.
