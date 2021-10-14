Was it nerves or something else? What’s with the slow starts? The Chicago Blackhawks face big questions after a sobering 4-2 season-opening loss.

The Chicago Blackhawks didn’t practice Thursday, giving them a day to regroup after a sobering 4-2 road loss the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday in the season opener.

The game got out of hand quickly for the Hawks, who struggled to contain the Avalanche’s speed and gave up three unanswered goals within a five-minute span in the first half of the first period. The Hawks collected themselves after a first-period timeout and scored in the first and third but gave up another goal marker to Avs in the second.

“We were behind the eight ball quick, and it’s hard to beat a team when you’re trailing like that, so we’ve got to find a way to be ready,” Hawks center Kirby Dach said. “It’s not an excuse. We’ve just got to be ready for puck drop.”

It was reminiscent of Jan. 13, when the Hawks were outclassed 5-1 by the Tampa Bay Lightning, who went on to win a second straight Stanley Cup.

The Hawks knew they were facing another team with legitimate Cup aspirations, but this time they had upgraded at goaltender (Vezina Trophy winner Marc-André Fleury) and defense (Seth Jones and Jake McCabe). They certainly were expecting a better effort.

“It boils down to we didn’t do a very good job with their rush offense,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “We didn’t have enough guys back (on defense), and the guys we did have back, I didn’t think we sorted out the rush well enough and they were able to get way, way too high a quality of chances in those situations, which they scored on. We got better as the game went on, but it’s hard to dig yourselves out of a hole.”

It’s only one game, but the performance at least raises questions about what exactly the Hawks achieved with their sweeping personnel moves.

1. Was it opening-night nerves, a lack of chemistry or something else?

The Avalanche had 17 takeaways in the game and five in the first period, one of which led to the Avalanche’s third goal.

The Hawks tinkered with forward and defensemen combinations in training camp, which is not strange, but they did it in the opener as well, trying to spark some offense or plug defensive gaps.

Colliton indicated he doesn’t plan to change the lines.

“We just didn’t have enough guys going, so we just tried to switch things to get some more guys involved,” he said of the tweaks to the forward lines.

So are the Hawks having problems jelling?

“No, I don’t think so,” Dach said. “I think that’s what training camp’s for — to get over that stuff and find chemistry with linemates and stuff like that. Obviously in a game it’s a little bit different with special teams, kind of mixes the rotation up a little bit and guys are playing with different guys. But I think the unfamiliarity goes away in preseason and training camp and (we) start bonding with guys there.

“Obviously, we’re on the road to start the year, so it’s another good chance for us to come together as a group and hopefully find a couple wins.”

2. What’s behind the slow starts?

The Avalanche jumped on the Hawks from the puck drop, dominating possession and outshooting them 18-8 in the first period. The Hawks found their equilibrium in the second and third, outshooting the Avalanche 13-9 in each period.

“It happened a couple times in the preseason too,” Dominik Kubalík said. “I wouldn’t say we weren’t ready. I think (we) didn’t manage the puck how we wanted.”

It was a problem that plagued the Hawks intermittently last season as well. The Hawks had a 7-19-3 record when they trailed first. Colliton in April attributed it to giving pucks away and struggling to keep possession in the offensive zone, but the Hawks were on their heels on counterattacks and laboring through long stretches in the defensive zone.

Colliton said after Wednesday’s game that “no question” it has been a trend.

“We talked about it,” he said. “We’ve got to start better. Especially against good teams, we don’t get 20 minutes to wade into the game. We’ll address it and I expect we’ll respond.”

Dach said the team will watch video and aim for better results against the New Jersey Devils on Friday and Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The Devils, on paper, likely aren’t a threat to dominate early, but the Hawks don’t want to fall behind the Penguins, who finished 23-4-2 last season in those situations (eighth-best).

“If we had the answer we wouldn’t be starting slow,” Dach said. “I don’t know if it’s a group thing or if guys just aren’t ready to go individually, but as a group we know how good of a team we can be and we didn’t show it tonight.”

3. Were the penalty-kill problems a mirage, or was Wednesday a temporary oasis?

The penalty kill looked very vulnerable during the preseason, highlighted by the Detroit Red Wings’ four power-play goals during the Hawks’ 6-4 exhibition win.

On Wednesday night, Fleury faced six shots, but he and the Hawks shut down all four of the Avalanche’s power-play opportunities. Connor Murphy, Jake McCabe, Calvin de Haan, Dach and Ryan Carpenter led the team in shorthanded minutes, but Jujhar Khaira, Alex DeBrincat, Jonathan Toews, MacKenzie Entwistle and Seth Jones spent at least a minute on the kill too.

The Avalanche had the eighth-best power play (22.7%) last season, while the Penguins were the fourth best (23.7%).

But the Hawks penalty kill catches a big break with stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin shelved by injuries — though the Penguins’ unit still has Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust and Kris Letang. And the Devils juiced up their unit by adding Dougie Hamilton, who tied for the lead in power-play points (18) on the Carolina Hurricanes last season.

4. Is it Kirby Dach’s time?

It’s cliché to say, but Dach looked as if he was shot out of cannon on opening night and clearly was the Hawks’ best player.

His highlight was a takeaway and breakaway in the second period, but Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper won their one-on-one showdown.

“That’s on me,” Dach said. “It’s been a problem of mine for the past couple of years, you guys ask me about it quite a lot, so I’ve got to figure something out and maybe start scoring goals.”

Dach was questioned for being either too tentative or selfless with scoring opportunities. But he showed a killer instinct all over the ice Wednesday.

Colliton said Dach was “excellent all game.”

“He created a lot,” Colliton said. “He didn’t score, but I don’t think it was poor attempts — they didn’t go in. I know he wants to make a difference for the team and part of that’s producing, but I thought he played well.”

