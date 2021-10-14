CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Was it nerves or something else? What’s with the slow starts? The Chicago Blackhawks face big questions after a sobering 4-2 season-opening loss.

By Phil Thompson, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

The Chicago Blackhawks didn’t practice Thursday, giving them a day to regroup after a sobering 4-2 road loss the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday in the season opener.

The game got out of hand quickly for the Hawks, who struggled to contain the Avalanche’s speed and gave up three unanswered goals within a five-minute span in the first half of the first period. The Hawks collected themselves after a first-period timeout and scored in the first and third but gave up another goal marker to Avs in the second.

“We were behind the eight ball quick, and it’s hard to beat a team when you’re trailing like that, so we’ve got to find a way to be ready,” Hawks center Kirby Dach said. “It’s not an excuse. We’ve just got to be ready for puck drop.”

It was reminiscent of Jan. 13, when the Hawks were outclassed 5-1 by the Tampa Bay Lightning, who went on to win a second straight Stanley Cup.

The Hawks knew they were facing another team with legitimate Cup aspirations, but this time they had upgraded at goaltender (Vezina Trophy winner Marc-André Fleury) and defense (Seth Jones and Jake McCabe). They certainly were expecting a better effort.

“It boils down to we didn’t do a very good job with their rush offense,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “We didn’t have enough guys back (on defense), and the guys we did have back, I didn’t think we sorted out the rush well enough and they were able to get way, way too high a quality of chances in those situations, which they scored on. We got better as the game went on, but it’s hard to dig yourselves out of a hole.”

It’s only one game, but the performance at least raises questions about what exactly the Hawks achieved with their sweeping personnel moves.

1. Was it opening-night nerves, a lack of chemistry or something else?

The Avalanche had 17 takeaways in the game and five in the first period, one of which led to the Avalanche’s third goal.

The Hawks tinkered with forward and defensemen combinations in training camp, which is not strange, but they did it in the opener as well, trying to spark some offense or plug defensive gaps.

Colliton indicated he doesn’t plan to change the lines.

“We just didn’t have enough guys going, so we just tried to switch things to get some more guys involved,” he said of the tweaks to the forward lines.

So are the Hawks having problems jelling?

“No, I don’t think so,” Dach said. “I think that’s what training camp’s for — to get over that stuff and find chemistry with linemates and stuff like that. Obviously in a game it’s a little bit different with special teams, kind of mixes the rotation up a little bit and guys are playing with different guys. But I think the unfamiliarity goes away in preseason and training camp and (we) start bonding with guys there.

“Obviously, we’re on the road to start the year, so it’s another good chance for us to come together as a group and hopefully find a couple wins.”

2. What’s behind the slow starts?

The Avalanche jumped on the Hawks from the puck drop, dominating possession and outshooting them 18-8 in the first period. The Hawks found their equilibrium in the second and third, outshooting the Avalanche 13-9 in each period.

“It happened a couple times in the preseason too,” Dominik Kubalík said. “I wouldn’t say we weren’t ready. I think (we) didn’t manage the puck how we wanted.”

It was a problem that plagued the Hawks intermittently last season as well. The Hawks had a 7-19-3 record when they trailed first. Colliton in April attributed it to giving pucks away and struggling to keep possession in the offensive zone, but the Hawks were on their heels on counterattacks and laboring through long stretches in the defensive zone.

Colliton said after Wednesday’s game that “no question” it has been a trend.

“We talked about it,” he said. “We’ve got to start better. Especially against good teams, we don’t get 20 minutes to wade into the game. We’ll address it and I expect we’ll respond.”

Dach said the team will watch video and aim for better results against the New Jersey Devils on Friday and Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The Devils, on paper, likely aren’t a threat to dominate early, but the Hawks don’t want to fall behind the Penguins, who finished 23-4-2 last season in those situations (eighth-best).

“If we had the answer we wouldn’t be starting slow,” Dach said. “I don’t know if it’s a group thing or if guys just aren’t ready to go individually, but as a group we know how good of a team we can be and we didn’t show it tonight.”

3. Were the penalty-kill problems a mirage, or was Wednesday a temporary oasis?

The penalty kill looked very vulnerable during the preseason, highlighted by the Detroit Red Wings’ four power-play goals during the Hawks’ 6-4 exhibition win.

On Wednesday night, Fleury faced six shots, but he and the Hawks shut down all four of the Avalanche’s power-play opportunities. Connor Murphy, Jake McCabe, Calvin de Haan, Dach and Ryan Carpenter led the team in shorthanded minutes, but Jujhar Khaira, Alex DeBrincat, Jonathan Toews, MacKenzie Entwistle and Seth Jones spent at least a minute on the kill too.

The Avalanche had the eighth-best power play (22.7%) last season, while the Penguins were the fourth best (23.7%).

But the Hawks penalty kill catches a big break with stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin shelved by injuries — though the Penguins’ unit still has Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust and Kris Letang. And the Devils juiced up their unit by adding Dougie Hamilton, who tied for the lead in power-play points (18) on the Carolina Hurricanes last season.

4. Is it Kirby Dach’s time?

It’s cliché to say, but Dach looked as if he was shot out of cannon on opening night and clearly was the Hawks’ best player.

His highlight was a takeaway and breakaway in the second period, but Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper won their one-on-one showdown.

“That’s on me,” Dach said. “It’s been a problem of mine for the past couple of years, you guys ask me about it quite a lot, so I’ve got to figure something out and maybe start scoring goals.”

Dach was questioned for being either too tentative or selfless with scoring opportunities. But he showed a killer instinct all over the ice Wednesday.

Colliton said Dach was “excellent all game.”

“He created a lot,” Colliton said. “He didn’t score, but I don’t think it was poor attempts — they didn’t go in. I know he wants to make a difference for the team and part of that’s producing, but I thought he played well.”

Comments / 0

Related
chicitysports.com

Blackhawks Fall to Avs 4-2 in Season Opener

The Chicago Blackhawks’ 2021-2022 NHL Regular Season got off to a rocky start on Thursday Wednesday night. The Hawks were pitted against the Colorado Avalanche, who are currently a +475 odds-on favorite by Draftkings to win the Stanley Cup this year. Colorado jumped to a quick 3-0 lead, fueled by...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

3 things we heard from Stan Bowman at the start of the new Chicago Blackhawks season, including how the team should be judged and the plan for Jonathan Toews

The question for the Chicago Blackhawks this season isn’t just what will they become by the time the wins and losses are counted, it’s also what are they supposed to be. Are they a team that gets a grace period while trying to combine developing players with established veterans acquired over the summer? Or did they improve enough that there will be consequences if they don’t make the playoffs? ...
NHL
FanSided

Blackhawks: Great End, Horrible Start the Story in 4-2 Loss to Avalanche

The Blackhawks gave up 3 goals in the first to later fight back to a 4-2 loss. Okay, the first game of the season didn’t start the way the Blackhawks had hoped. Not only did they fall to a 3-0 deficit in the first period, but they almost lost both Kirby Dach and Alex Debrincat to serious injury. Dach was amazing last night with two high-risk opportunities, but Darcy Kuemper stopped both chances. The Blackhawks are much better than what we saw at the start of the game, and ran into a hot goaltender when they found their legs.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

3 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, including Patrick Kane ‘feeling’ his way back and whether they are pressing themselves into mistakes

As far as starts to seasons go, the Chicago Blackhawks are trending in the opposite direction of last season. To start last season in January, they got humbled by the Tampa Bay Lightning, got trounced in the rematch and lost to the Florida Panthers but looked a little better and made the score a little more palatable. That 0-3 beginning looks nothing like this 0-2-1 start. If the Hawks were ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jujhar Khaira
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Kirby Dach
Person
Jake Mccabe
Person
Dougie Hamilton
Person
Alex Debrincat
Person
Jonathan Toews
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks See Both Good & Bad From Slow Season Start

It’s easy to be disappointed with this extremely dreadful beginning to the 2021-22 campaign for the Chicago Blackhawks. Everyone had such high hopes for them in this season. It was supposed to be different this year. Offseason additions of Seth Jones, Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake McCabe made a statement that this team is headed in the right direction. Captain Jonathan Toews is finally back and ready to roll! On paper, this is a good team. Heck, this is supposed to be a playoff team! So why do they look so horrible right out of the gate?
NHL
Yardbarker

Marc-André Fleury Poised to Make (More) History With Blackhawks

It goes without saying that when an organization infuses the type of star power that the Chicago Blackhawks have this past offseason, progress should follow. They’ve revised their roster from top to bottom, forcing the narrative away from being referred to as a mere rebuild. While those who have jumped aboard have to accept that a collective effort in Chicago’s favour is the priority, that doesn’t mean individual success should be neglected along the way. Good thing, too, as Marc-André Fleury is poised to reach new heights of superstardom in 2021-22.
NHL
Yardbarker

Hornets waive LiAngelo Ball a day after signing him

The Charlotte Hornets raised eyebrows Thursday when the team announced it signed forward LiAngelo Ball. One day later, the Hornets left many scratching their heads when they promptly waived their newest player. There's a method to the madness, though. According to the Charlotte Observer, which revealed the team's plan ahead...
NBA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dear Red Wings: Larkin suspended in ‘weird’ first game, Bertuzzi looks healthy

Dylan Larkin will not play in Saturday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. Larkin was racing Tampa’s Mathieu Joseph for the puck about midway through the second period Thursday night. He cut in front of Joseph to establish position along the boards, and turned his back to Joseph who gave him a shove from behind.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Colorado Avalanche#Avs#Vezina Trophy
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Chicago Blackhawks

2021 record: 24-25-7 (6th, Central) Players to watch: Captain Serious, Jonathan Toews, is back after missing last season with illness. Center prospect Kirby Dach is back after missing most of last season with a wrist injury. Defenseman Seth Jones, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and center Tyler Johnson arrived in trades to join talented wingers Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik in a much-improved team nucleus.
NHL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers start slow, look disjointed and get crushed by Chicago Bulls, 131-95, in preseason opener

CHICAGO -- Good thing it’s only preseason. The Cleveland Cavaliers have more than two weeks until they open the 2021-22 campaign in Memphis. And if Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls is any indication, they will need all 15 days -- to shake off some rust, learn this new offense, create an identity, build chemistry and become a connected group. They are a long way from that.
NBA
extratv

NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Cause of Death Revealed

Jimmy Hayes died in August at just 31 years old, and now the NHL player’s cause of death has been revealed. His widow Kristen and father Kevin Sr. spoke to The Boston Globe, explaining that his death has been ruled accidental after fentanyl and cocaine were found in his system.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews expects to play in the Chicago Blackhawks’ season opener, but admits he was once ‘a little worried, a little panicky’ about his status

The final decision is out of his control, but Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews feels he’s ready to play in Wednesday’s season opener against the Colorado Avalanche. “I plan to play, but it’s not my decision, but I don’t think that’s up in the air,” he said Saturday after morning skate. The Hawks played their final preseason game against the Minnesota Wild at the United Center. Toews ...
NHL
Montclarion

Volleyball Riding on a Hot Streak After Slow Start to the Season

After a slow start to the 2021 season, Montclair State University’s women’s volleyball team has finally found its footing. After defeating Kean University in straight sets on Sept. 23, the Red Hawks haven’t looked back as they are currently on a six-game winning streak, with none of those matches going past three sets.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Fort Morgan Times

Avalanche uses hot start to defeat Blackhawks in season opener

Opening-night on Wednesday could be the start of season-long, rip-roaring moments at Ball Arena, where the Stanley Cup-or-bust Avalanche came out buzzing before the first capacity crowd in the building since March 11, 2020. Minus superstar center Nathan MacKinnon and head coach Jared Bednar — both in COVID protocol —...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Will Wear ‘Jimmy 11’ Decals In Honor Of Late Jimmy Hayes

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will honor the late Jimmy Hayes with a special decal on their helmets during Saturday night’s season opener against the Dallas Stars. When the Bruins take the ice for their opener at TD Garden, players will be sporting a “Jimmy 11” decal in honor of Hayes, who died unexpectedly at his Milton home in August. The former Bruins forward and Dorchester native was just 31 years old at the time of his passing. The Bruins shared a few pictures of the decal on their social media channels on Saturday: For Jimmy. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/7ZAOF31LpP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 16, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Bruins (@nhlbruins) Hayes enjoyed a seven-year NHL career, including two seasons with his hometown Bruins. He played three years of collegiate hockey at Boston College and won an NCAA Championship with the Eagles in 2010.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy