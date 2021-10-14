Community deaths
Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Debra Jacobson, 69, a lawyer who served as counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee’s subcommittee on oversight and investigations from 1979 to 1994 and then was a senior adviser to the Energy Department’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy until 2000, died Sept. 15 at her home in McLean, Va. The cause was liver cancer, said her son, Andrew Jacobson.www.washingtonpost.com
