Netflix Finally Adds Fan Requested Profile Icons

One Netflix favorite is now available as an avatar on the service. Squid Game fans can rejoice as a number of the characters have been released as profile images on the service. Most streaming platforms have some functionality like this now. Fans have flooded social media with memes from the series, and the deluge hasn't stopped yet. The cast has popped up on Jimmy Fallon playing some of the children's games from the show. All people can talk about is Squid Game. For a while, it seemed like Ted Lasso would be the most-talked-about show of the year without fail. But, Netflix came in and stole the spotlight with no real end in sight. So, you're going to see some viewers posting their shiny new AVIs on social media once they become aware of this news. Check out the selection down below: