CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

‘Green’ ETFs are minting some green as the energy crisis sparks a boomlet in alternatives

By Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every week we highlight the most timely exchange-traded fund news, from new launches to inflows and performance

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Colin Powell was on board of Salesforce.com and Bloom Energy

Gen. Colin Powell, who died of COVID-19 complications, was on several boards, including that of two publicly traded companies, customer relationship management company Salesforce.com and fuel-cell maker Bloom Energy . The former secretary of state also was a strategic advisor to Kleiner Perkins, the venture capital firm.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crisis#Index Fund#Mutual Funds#Exchange Traded Fund#Green#Twitter#Mdecambre#Urnm#Ura#Invesco Solar Etf#Tan#Alps Clean Energy Etf#Aces#Kraneshares#Kweb#Factset#Cboe#Msos#Ipay#Vox
mining.com

Appetite for ‘green energy metals’ drives deals

Demand for ‘green energy’ metals like copper, nickel, lithium, and cobalt has risen sharply, driven by the global move to lower carbon emissions and electric vehicle makers chasing battery ingredients. On October 13, Tesla inked a multi-year nickel supply deal with New Caledonia’s Prony Resources, which will give the EV maker roughly 42,000 tonnes of the metal, making it the miner’s largest customer; and late last month, China’s EV battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), said it had signed a deal to acquire Canada’s Millennial Lithium for about $305 million. Millennial has two lithium brine projects in Argentina.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
The Motley Fool

3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is known for her stock-picking skills. Among all of Cathie Wood's stocks, a healthcare, fintech, and defense stock look particularly tempting. Buy and hold these stocks for at least 10 years to reap maximum returns. Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, has changed the perception about...
STOCKS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

The world isn't ready for its first green energy crisis

Next month world leaders will gather at the COP26 summit, saying they mean to set a course for net global carbon emissions to reach zero by 2050. As they prepare to pledge their part in this 30-year endeavor, the first big energy scare of the green era is unfolding before their eyes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
internationalinvestment.net

BNP Paribas AM expands ETF range with 'dark green' launch

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) has launched a new ETF to meet the European standards for the Paris Aligned Benchmark (PAB). The new ETF, called the ‘BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 Eurozone PAB UCITS ETF', selects 100 eurozone companies that both lead in reducing carbon emissions and follow the social and governance requirements for an ESG.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Ambani accelerates push into green energy with solar deals

(Oct 11): Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. acquired a Norwegian solar panel maker and an Indian builder of renewable projects in a bid by the oil-to-retail conglomerate to extend its dominance into alternative energy. Reliance, the company controlled by Asia’s richest person, acquired solar panel manufacturer REC Solar Holdings AS...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Two ETFs to Consider as Green Bonds Proliferate

The rising tide of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing is bringing in a wave of green bonds into the space, putting a pair of FlexShares exchange traded funds in the spotlight. The proliferation of green bonds has been making its mark in European countries, but rising demand from U.S....
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK energy crisis - live: MPs urge government to prevent factory closures, amid plans for new green levy on gas

Record energy prices could increase even more as the government is reportedly planning to introduce new “green” charges for gas.A new strategy will be published before the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow next month, which commits the government to cutting the price of electricity and imposing a levy on gas bills to fund low-carbon heating, according to The Times.It comes after PM Boris Johnson said Britain aims to produce “clean power” by 2035 as part of a goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted that decarbonising the UK’s power supply would ensure that households are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cryptopolitan.com

EcoWatt: Redefining Crypto Mining With Green Energy

EcoWatt is a Blockchain Enterprise Solution with a green alternative for carbon-neutral crypto mining. Being the first blockchain project ever to be backed by physical green power assets, EcoWatt’s token is a currency to leverage green energy. Each token is rated in terms of Watts and currently 1 EWT = 1 Watt. Their business model has three recurring revenue streams which will be used to empower the utility features of the token and to increase its value over time. On a larger scale, the company produces renewable energy and plants millions of trees to contribute to the reduction of global carbon footprint.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy