‘Green’ ETFs are minting some green as the energy crisis sparks a boomlet in alternatives

Record energy prices could increase even more as the government is reportedly planning to introduce new “green” charges for gas.A new strategy will be published before the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow next month, which commits the government to cutting the price of electricity and imposing a levy on gas bills to fund low-carbon heating, according to The Times.It comes after PM Boris Johnson said Britain aims to produce “clean power” by 2035 as part of a goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted that decarbonising the UK’s power supply would ensure that households are...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO