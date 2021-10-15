CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domino’s says U.S. orders declined in third quarter due to impact of staffing shortages

By Tonya Garcia
 3 days ago
Domino's third-quarter revenue miss and U.S. same-store sales decline were the result of fewer orders, the company said, which happened for a variety of reasons.

www.marketwatch.com

MarketWatch

Zillow to stop purchasing U.S. homes after building big backlog and facing staff shortages: Bloomberg

Zillow Group Inc. is pausing the purchase of U.S. homes as it works through a backlog of properties, Bloomberg News reported Sunday. The real-estate platform acquired more than 3,800 homes in the second quarter, after expanding into the home-flipping business in 2018 through its Zillow Offers unit. That company invites homeowners to request an offer on their house and uses its algorithms to come up with a price. If an owner accepts, it purchases the property, makes some repairs and puts it back on the market. "We are beyond operational capacity in our Zillow Offers business and are not taking on additional contracts to purchase homes at this time," a spokesperson for Zillow told Bloomberg in an email. "We continue to process the purchase of homes from sellers who are already under contract, as quickly as possible." The iBuying process, while powered by algorithms and pools of capital, also requires humans, including inspectors, contractors and decorators. But finding those workers has become challenging during the pandemic, which has see labor shortages across the economy. Zillow shares were down 6% premarket and have fallen 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
rejournals.com

Cushman & Wakefield: Third quarter a record-breaking one for U.S. industrial market

Another record-breaking quarter for industrial. And even better news? Demand for new industrial space doesn’t look ready to slow any time soon. That’s the good news from the U.S. Industrial Marketbeat third-quarter report released last week by Cushman & Wakefield. According to the report, the U.S. industrial market ended the...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
MarketWatch

Amazon seeks 150,000 seasonal hires in addition to more than 150,000 previously announced job openings

Amazon.com Inc. said Monday that it's looking for 150,000 seasonal hires, both full- and part-time. This is in addition to the previously announced goal of adding 40,000 corporate and tech workers and 125,000 fulfillment and transportation workers. "Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods," said Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, in a statement. Workers receive a starting wage of $18 per hour, a sign-up bonus of up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour in many locations depending on the shift. Among the states with the most seasonal openings are Arizona, California and New York. Amazon says many seasonal workers come back year after year. Amazon stock is up 4.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 19% for the period.
The Motley Fool

Domino's U.S. Growth Streak Ends

Domino's reported earnings per share of $3.24, 30% above last year. Domino's international same-store sales growth continued. Labor shortages and a tough year-over-year comparison were responsible for the end of the domestic growth streak. Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), the largest pizza company globally, reported third-quarter results on Thursday, Oct. 14. It...
thebossmagazine.com

Domino’s Pizza struggling amid labor shortage

Worker shortage affecting Domino’s pocketbook, says CEO. Domino’s Pizza saw its sales fall for the first time in 41 quarters — and the company is placing part of the blame on a nationwide worker shortage in the low-wage sector. “Staffing has been a challenge most certainly during the quarter,” Domino’s...
Taylor Daily Press

Domino’s CEO: “US needs more migration to tackle labor shortage”

As the United States emerges from the Corona crisis, many companies, including the hospitality industry, are having trouble hiring new employees. The pizza chain Domino is struggling with a shortage of staff. “We need more relocation,” Domino’s CEO Rich Allison said in an interview with CNBC. The U.S. Department of...
FOXBusiness

Domino's Pizza says worker shortage hurting sales

Domino's Pizza is feeling the heat from the ongoing labor shortages across the nation, and the company said Thursday the problem impacted their third quarter sales. The international pizza chain's same-store U.S. sales fell d1.9% compared to the same quarter last year – the first drop they've seen since 2011.
Benzinga

Domino's CEO Blames Q3 Store Sales Slump On Labor Shortage

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) recorded its first decline in U.S. same-store sales in 41 quarters, which the company’s chief executive attributed to a shortage of workers. What Happened: The company’s U.S. same-store sales declined by 1.9% year-over-year, according to its third-quarter earnings data. Same-store sales for U.S. company-owned stores...
Advertising Age

Domino’s Pizza orders hurt by a lack of staff at restaurants

Domino’s Pizza can’t get enough people to cook and deliver pizzas, hurting sales in the company’s most recent quarter. “Our U.S. order counts during third quarter were pressured by a very challenging staffing environment,” Domino’s Pizza Treasurer Jessica Parrish said Thursday on a conference call to discuss earnings results. A lack of workers meant some stores were forced to shorten hours, while others had customer-service challenges, she added.
