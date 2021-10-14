CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

www.marketwatch.com

Reuters

Oil prices pull back as U.S. factory data intensifies demand concerns

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices pulled back after touching multi-year highs on Monday, trading mixed as U.S. industrial output for September fell, tempering early enthusiasm about demand. Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Futures#Crude Oil#Eia
CBS New York

Some Play Blame Game As Gas Prices Reach Highest Level In Years, But There’s No Dispute It’s Impacting Bottom Line For Many Families

MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — After pandemic lows, we’re now seeing some of the highest gas prices in years. While there’s debate over what’s to blame for it, there’s no disputing fuel prices are impacting the bottom line for a lot of families. CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff was there Monday as one gas station worker was in the process of raising the price. “You’re raising the price right now?” she asked. The price was rising at the gas pump in front of her eyes to the highest level in seven years. “It’s disgusting. It’s hurting everyone,” one person said. “I’ve gone up a dollar and a half over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Rising gas prices hindering consumers' buying power, industry expert says

Gas prices – now at a fresh seven-year high – are continuing "to eat away at consumers' buying power," according to an industry expert. With gas prices on the rise, consumers are spending more "filling up than in other areas of the economy," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business.
TRAFFIC
Bay News 9

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 16 cents to $82.44 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell 53 cents to $84.33 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was unchanged at $2.49 a gallon. November heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.55 a gallon. November natural gas fell 42 cents to $4.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

U.K., Europe natural gas prices see spike on fading hopes of more Gazprom supplies

Natural gas prices in the U.K. and Europe briefly spiked on Monday, after a report that Russia's Gazprom may not send more supplies as expected following recent comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin. European natural gas futures - based on benchmark November Title Transfer Facility (TTF) futures in the Netherlands -- climbed to 107.70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) before easing back to 94.82 euros, with similar rollercoaster moves seen for U.K. futures . That's after a closely watched pipeline capacity auction on Monday showed no rise in supplies, according to media reports on Monday. The pipelines run through the Ukraine and Poland. Putin recently said he would help Europe with its pipeline shortages, but some accuse his country of trying to weaponize natural gas supplies to speed up EU approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The U.K. and Europe are heavily reliant on Russia for natural gas supplies, and prices have been soaring this year in part due to higher demand from Asia and elsewhere.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Occidental Petroleum stock rallies after Truist analyst upgrades, boosts price target to Street high

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann became Wall Street's most bullish on the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, citing expectations that record free cash flow will continue. Dingmann raised his rating to buy from hold. He raised his price target to $50, which implies a 58% gain off Friday's closing price of $31.66, from $35. That is now the highest price target among the 29 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "[W]e believe the company will soon discuss...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after China slowdown as investors await earnings

Major U.S. stock indexes kicked off the week on a soft note Monday, under pressure after data showed slowing economic growth in China, and as investors awaited a heavy slate of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 153 points, or 0.4%, to 35,143, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 4,455 and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.3% to trade at 14,853. China reported 4.9% year-over-year growth in the third quarter, a big slowdown from the 7.9% recorded in the second quarter as construction output slowed.
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Another jump in DOE/EIA diesel price adds 19.4 cents in 2 weeks

The weekly Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average retail diesel price continued to climb in the latest posting, though the red-hot commodity market for ultra low sulfur diesel and crude oil is showing signs of slowing. The DOE/EIA’s latest price is $3.671 a gallon, up 8.5 cents from last week’s...
TRAFFIC
Zacks.com

Natural Gas: Price Falls But Fundamentals Remain Bullish

The U.S. Energy Department's weekly inventory release showed a lower-than-expected increase in natural gas supplies. Despite the positive inventory numbers, a bearish turn in weather forecasts sparked a pullback in the commodity. But relatively low stockpile levels and continued strong liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) feedgas deliveries suggest that the fuel’s prices will remain favorable in the short and medium terms.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

