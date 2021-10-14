Howie Mandel assures fans he's 'doing ok' after Starbucks fainting incident

Photo credit Getty Images

America's got Howie.

Howie Mandel fans are breathing a sigh of relief today, as the funny man tweeted that he is home and doing fine after it was reported yesterday that he passed out at a Starbucks in L.A.

Apparently, this is a fave Starbucks for Mandel, so the regulars who knew him were shocked, and called in paramedics.

As Fox reported, when the paramedics got to there, Mandel was already lucid, but they transferred him to a nearby hospital anyway. It turned out to be nothing too serious for the "America’s Got Talent" judge.

"I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar," he wrote. "I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!"

Doctors ran a battery of tests to make sure of the low blood sugar diagnosis.

Mandel has had a history of anxiety and OCD problems, and has been pretty open about it to the public.

Last June, he told People that his main worry is worry about his wife, Terry, and their kids, Alex, 31, and Riley, 28, and Jackie, 36. Especially during the height of the pandemic last year, his anxieties really kicked in.

The funnyman has used his comedic spirit to deal with his anxiety through the years, even using it to settle his Covid concerns, as he told Entertainment Tonight.

"I don't shake hands,” joked Mandel, “and now I've taken it to another level: I don't inhale. I am not inhaling. Everybody's watching, everybody's aware. Welcome to Howie's world."

Knowing Howie Mandel, he probably won’t hesitate to make a joke about the Starbucks incident either. I mean those long drink explanations can take a lot out of you.