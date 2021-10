I don’t think anyone – Cardinals-connected or otherwise – saw this one coming. Which makes me think there’s gotta be something going on under the hood. Speaking as a Cubs fan who has been observing from the outside, it seems like Shildt has generally put his roster in a position to succeed, including the incredible second-half run this year that took them to the Wild Card Game. Then again, maybe management felt the roster was so well-constructed that the outcome was nevertheless disappointing? And it’s not like I necessarily felt he was always out there saying the right things or making the right decisions. I’m just a little thrown here.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO