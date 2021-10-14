CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

CCPD wants your old prescribed drugs

By Alyssa Flores
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ouppZ_0cROr51f00

The Corpus Christi Police Department is hosting a 'Crush the Crisis' event on Saturday October 23, where residents can dispose their old, expired or un-needed prescription medications.

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., you can visit Doctor's Regional Hospital in Corpus Christi, where there will be a designated receptacle to deposit your medications.

Here's what you can take to the drop-off:

  • Tablets
  • Patches
  • Capsules
  • Hydrocodone
  • Oxycodone
  • Tramadol
  • Codeine
  • Fentanyl
  • Morphine
  • Hydromorphone
  • Oxymorphone

CCPD will not accept needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers and liquids.

This event is in coordination with Corpus Christi Medical Center Doctor’s Regional Hospital and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Oxycodone#Morphine#Syringes#Police#Ccpd#Un
KRIS 6 News

Project HIP providing HIV/HEP C patients with free services

Project Hip is providing free services for HIV and Hepatitis C patients, it stands for HIV or Hepatitis C Integrated Program, but patients must qualify first. According to Jessica Trevino, Program coordinator for Project HIP said that this program provides a great help for those with HIV and HEP C or are at risk for them.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy