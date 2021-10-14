CCPD wants your old prescribed drugs

The Corpus Christi Police Department is hosting a 'Crush the Crisis' event on Saturday October 23, where residents can dispose their old, expired or un-needed prescription medications.

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., you can visit Doctor's Regional Hospital in Corpus Christi, where there will be a designated receptacle to deposit your medications.

Here's what you can take to the drop-off:

Tablets

Patches

Capsules

Hydrocodone

Oxycodone

Tramadol

Codeine

Fentanyl

Morphine

Hydromorphone

Oxymorphone

CCPD will not accept needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers and liquids.

This event is in coordination with Corpus Christi Medical Center Doctor’s Regional Hospital and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

