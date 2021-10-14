CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Stitt says state will fight White House on vaccine mandate

By Steve Berg
KRMG
 4 days ago
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, in an online video that was released today, says that he and State Attorney General John O’Connor are ready to go to court to fight any vaccine mandate from the Biden administration “the second the rules are made public.”

Those rules are expected sometime next week.

At the same time, Stitt says he won’t get in the way of any private companies that DO require employees to get the vaccine.

“Just as I believe Joe Biden can’t tell businesses they HAVE to mandate a vaccine, I don’t believe the government should tell a company they CAN’T. Businesses should have the freedom to make decisions based on their circumstances,” Stitt says in the video.

While Stitt is against a federal government mandate, he makes it clear that he is not anti-vaccine.

He says in the video that he himself has been vaccinated and that vaccines are the best option against Covid-19.

“We know the Covid vaccine is our best defense against severe illness, but static, one-size-fits-all mandates, simply do not fit the reality we’re in today,” Stitt says in the video.

