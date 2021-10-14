Chef Mike Price’s The Mary Lane opens in West Village

October 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // Newport Beach, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a California-based family-style pizza chain, is excited to announce that its first Napa, Calif., location is now open for business. The new restaurant is owned by Chandi Hospitality Group, a franchisee and area developer for Mountain Mike’s, which currently owns or operates 15 locations throughout the greater North Bay Area. Located on the corner of Trancas Street and Claremont Way near the post office, Mountain Mike’s is thrilled to introduce the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” to Napa locals.

