CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Postal worker's mother says he was bullied before shooting

By ADRIAN SAINZ
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LkNOd_0cROpltE00
Post Office Shooting Tracey Haley, the mother of a letter carrier who shot a supervisor and a manager before killing himself in a Tennessee postal facility, speaks with reporters outside of her son's apartment on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Cordova, Tenn. Haley told The Associated Press Thursday that her 28-year-old son Johntra Haley was a non-violent person who had been bullied at work. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz) (Adrian Sainz)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier who shot a manager and a supervisor before killing himself at a Tennessee postal facility was not a violent person and was being bullied at work by his superiors, his mother said Thursday.

Tracey Haley told The Associated Press that her 28-year-old son, Johntra Haley, was the person who shot two postal service co-workers Tuesday at a sorting facility in Memphis.

She said her son had called her and told her he was being bullied by his bosses.

“He was a churchgoing person. It’s just the people at the job was bullying him,” she said. “My son went to that job faithfully every day, worked long hours … comes home stressed because they’re talking to him any kind of way.”

Haley spoke to an AP journalist at the apartment complex where her son lived as postal inspectors took the man’s sister aside for questioning. The inspectors declined comment.

She said she feels sorry for the families of the victims and apologized to them.

Customer service manager James Wilson and customer service supervisor Demetria Dortch were killed, according to Shri Green, an area vice president with the National Association of Postal Supervisors.

Law enforcement authorities have released little to no information about the shootings or those killed. Postal inspectors have not responded to repeated requests for comment, and The Associated Press has been unable to reach the victims' families for their comment.

Friends of Dortch have posted messages on social media calling her a good friend and great supervisor. Wilson was described in local media as "a humble soul, one of the nicest supervising managers you could ever wish there was,” by his cousin, postal worker Roxanne Rogers.

Green told the AP on Wednesday that she did not know the motive, but "obviously, something was going on, in the carrier's mind." She said it was Haley's second day working at the sorting facility and it was not his normal assignment.

“It’s a sign of the times,” Green said, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to more work absences and the hiring of new employees whose need for training causes more stress. “The postal service altogether, they’re working long hours, six or seven days a week. It’s just stressful.”

In another interview Thursday, Green said she could not comment on the specific bullying accusations and could not speak for the postal service, where she worked for 38 years before retiring. But she noted that the postal service has a policy against workplace bullying and does not condone it.

Meanwhile, Tracey Haley said Johntra had a son and enjoyed spending time with him, playing video games at home and going out with his girlfriend. Johntra Haley was expecting another child, she said.

Tracey Haley said she buried her deceased husband this year and now has to bury her son.

“I'm not doing good at all,” she said. “It's ridiculous. These jobs need to learn to train people to give people respect when you're working for them.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Alex Murdaugh asks to leave jail after 5 days behind bars

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Lawyers for prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh plan to ask a judge on Tuesday to grant bond for their client, who has spent five nights in jail following his second arrest in about a month. Murdaugh, whose wife and son were shot to death...
COLUMBIA, SC
KRMG

Former Chicago college student convicted of terrorism charge

CHICAGO — (AP) — A former Chicago college student was convicted Monday of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group. Thomas Osadzinski, 22, designed a computer code to help IS bypass programs designed to block the group's propaganda, prosecutors said. The former DePaul University student, who was born in a Chicago suburb, was living in the city when he was arrested in 2019 during an FBI sting. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
CHICAGO, IL
KRMG

Protest strike shuts down Haiti amid search for missionaries

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — A protest strike shuttered businesses, schools and public transportation in a new blow to Haiti's anemic economy, and unions and other groups vowed to continue the shutdown Tuesday in anger over worsening crime as authorities try to rescue 17 kidnapped members of a U.S.-based missionary group.
PROTESTS
KRMG

'A dangerous time': Portland, Oregon, sees record homicides

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — It was nearly last call on a Friday when Jacob Eli Knight Vasquez went to get a drink across the street from the tavern where he worked in northwest Portland — an area with a thriving dining scene, where citygoers enjoy laid-back eateries, international cuisines and cozy cafés.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Vehicle pulled from pond in Minshall Park

Tulsa police have pulled a vehicle from a pond in Minshall Park. Over the weekend, the pond was being drained for environmental construction. Once the water was at a lower level, workers noticed the top of the car and contacted law enforcement. Tulsa police officers wanted to allow for more...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

LA County wants Vanessa Bryant to undergo psychiatric exam

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles County is seeking to compel psychiatric evaluations for Kobe Bryant's widow and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his teenage daughter and seven others, court documents say.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy