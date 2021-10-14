CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Obituary: Donald Hoffman

Donald James Hoffman, known to most as Don Hoffman, was born in Urbana, Ill., on Nov. 20, 1948, and was called home to heaven on Oct. 1, 2021. Since 1988, he was a resident of Mosier, Ore., which is also the location of his highly respected consulting firm, The CREST Company, which he began after many years in business.

