Labor Issues

IATSE's Labor Push Is Part of Broader Worker Struggle Across U.S.

By Brian Steinberg
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Hollywood waits to see whether the union that represents thousands of technicians and craftspeople will go on strike as part of an effort to improve on-set working conditions, the rest of the country has already seen similar maneuvers from workers in a broad range of industries. More from Variety.

www.middletownpress.com

pbs.org

‘Striketober’ : Growing number of U.S. workers are pushing back against employers

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
ECONOMY
State
Alabama State
AFP

Frustrated and weary over pandemic slog, more US workers are striking

Exhausted after working long hours during the coronavirus pandemic and resentful that their bosses are not sharing sometimes huge profits, tens of thousands of nurses, factory workers and other laborers are going on strike across the United States. Some 31,000 employees of the Kaiser Permanente healthcare group in the western states of California and Oregon are poised to strike soon. Since Thursday, 10,000 employees of the John Deere farm equipment company have been on strike, while 1,400 workers walked off the job at the Kellogg's cereal company on October 5. And more than 2,000 employees of Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, New York, began striking October 1. In Hollywood a planned strike by tens of thousands of cinematographers, hairdressers, makeup artists, sound editors and other film crew members that threatened to paralyze the US movie industry from Monday was narrowly averted over the weekend when the union reached a tentative three-year deal with producers.
DAVENPORT, IA
fox29.com

IATSE strike averted for 60,000 film and television workers

LOS ANGELES - A three-year deal has apparently been struck between negotiators for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, averting a midnight deadline for a strike that would have shut down film and TV production across the country, Variety reported.
ADVOCACY
#Labor Relations#Labor Union#Washington Dc#Iatse#Labor Rights#Deere Co#Kellogg#Mondelez International#Nabisco#Harvard Law School
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska restaurants struggle with labor shortage, higher costs

(The Center Square) – The labor market in Nebraska is tight, and the restaurant industry in particular is having a difficult time finding enough workers, Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association told The Center Square. "Nebraska's unemployment rate is 2.2%, the lowest in the nation " Olson...
NEBRASKA STATE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
UCLA
reviewjournal.com

Raising Cane’s corporate workers pitch in during labor shortage

A fast-food chain is deploying corporate workers to its restaurants amid the nation’s ongoing labor shortage — including a chief executive in Las Vegas. Chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s began deploying about 250 of its corporate staff to some of its approximately 580 stores in more than 30 states and the Middle East, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said. The company employs about 40,000 people systemwide.
LAS VEGAS, NV
US News and World Report

Deere Workers Reject Six-Year Labor Contract

(Reuters) - A majority of Deere & Co workers voted against a six-year labor contract that was tentatively agreed with the United Auto Workers (UAW) earlier this month, the U.S. tractor maker said on Sunday. The deal over wages and employee benefits would have covered about 10,000 employees across 14...
LABOR ISSUES
My Magic GR

Kellogg’s Cereal Workers Still On Strike Across The Nation

Earlier this week, Kellogg's cereal workers hit the picket lines across the nation after a tense year of negotiations between the Battle-Creek based company and the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM). About 1,400 workers in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee went on strike Tuesday over...
LABOR ISSUES
48hills.org

Labor organizing is a part of SF life

Labor Organizing in San Francisco is a consistent fabric of our life and history. Workers! Blue collar, service, hospitality, tech. Workers still make this town work, no matter who the bosses are, have been, will be—and we need to keep it that way. My life has been dedicated to organizing,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

'It’s just not sustainable': Southwestern Pa. IATSE chapter votes to authorize entertainment worker strike

Six months into her tenure as union president, Mamie Stein is already staring down the barrel of a large-scale strike. Stein is a Pittsburgh-based on-set dresser — meaning she’s in charge of furniture and maintaining their continuity throughout a movie or television production — with 15 years of entertainment-industry experience under her belt. And she is the president of studio mechanics Local 489, Southwest Pennsylvania’s International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees chapter that represents about 500 local film workers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
classiccountry1070.com

Local governments struggle to hire workers

Some local Kansas governments are operating with 10% of their positions unfilled, making it hard to deliver the services that citizens expect. Across the state, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that Kansas has seen a 4.7% drop in the number of public sector workers, which translates into about 12,000 vacant jobs, but some towns are being hit harder.
ECONOMY

