CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Lighthouse Christian Academy treats first responders to free coffee, donuts

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1Iuf_0cROpHbY00
Lighthouse Christian Academy Lighthouse Christian Academy is partnering with Starbucks and QT to honor first responders.

TULSA, Okla. — Lighthouse Christian Academy is partnering with Starbucks and QT to honor first responders.

National First Responders Day will take place on Oct. 28.

This will be the second year that Lighthouse Christian Academy hosts it’s First Responders Drive-thru.

Any on-duty or off-duty first responder can pull up at Lighthouse Christian Academy on Oct. 28 and get a free Starbucks coffee, a QT glazed donut, and a handmade card.

The drive-thru lasts from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian Academy is near the intersection of 71st and Union, near Tulsa Hill Shopping Center.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Vehicle pulled from pond in Minshall Park

Tulsa police have pulled a vehicle from a pond in Minshall Park. Over the weekend, the pond was being drained for environmental construction. Once the water was at a lower level, workers noticed the top of the car and contacted law enforcement. Tulsa police officers wanted to allow for more...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa unveils a new, one-of-a-kind mural in downtown Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Artists Ryan “Yanoe” Sarfati and Eric “Zoueh” Skotnes officially unveiled their mural, “The Majestic” and the augmented reality features at Main Park Plaza Monday afternoon. Sarfati and Skotnes were joined by Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum and other city officials for the unveiling. Those who attended the unveiling...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Haunted trail raises money for local soccer club

TULSA, Okla. — With Halloween less than two weeks away, you may be looking to do something spooky this weekend and Turkey Mountain is hosting a haunted trail for families. Event Coordinator Matt Weeks with the West Side Alliance Soccer Club has been working all month to prepare the trail. It’s a big fundraiser for the group and their second year setting it up for the community. Raising $40,000 last year, funds enable children to play the sport they love, that may otherwise not be able to.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Preparations underway for Tulsa’s Linde Oktoberfest

TULSA, Okla. — Volunteers, vendors and organizers for Tulsa’s Linde Oktoberfest are finishing last minute touches before the event opens to the public on Thursday. Festival Director Tonja Carrigg said the Linde Oktoberfest is one of the largest in the country and the excitement has only grown to bring the event back after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Society
KRMG

Crews work on road repairs in Owasso, no detours announced

OWASSO, Okla. — Crews have begun a new construction project in Owasso. Starting Monday, crews will be stripping the roads to repaint them. It’s a project that the city tries to complete at least once a year. The project includes the service road between E 86th Street and E 96th...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

ONG crews repair leak at Glenpool Walmart, store evacuated

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Oklahoma Natural Gas crews are currently repairing a leak at the Glenpool Walmart. The call came in just before 8 a.m. Monday morning. Customers smelled gas and told managers, who then evacuated the store. When fire crews arrived, they used special monitors to find the source. A...
GLENPOOL, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Christian#Donut#Qt#First Responders Drive#Union#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Boy, 4, survives fall off 70-foot cliff during family hike in Kentucky

CAMPTON, Ky. — A 4-year-old boy who took a terrifying tumble off a Kentucky cliff on Friday emerged miraculously unharmed, rescue crews confirmed via social media. “Incredibly, while the child was certainly scraped up and bruised, he appeared to be otherwise okay. He was very talkative, and very interested in super heroes,” the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team posted on its Facebook page, noting that he fell 70 feet, striking multiple ledges along the way.
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy