Lighthouse Christian Academy treats first responders to free coffee, donuts

TULSA, Okla. — Lighthouse Christian Academy is partnering with Starbucks and QT to honor first responders.

National First Responders Day will take place on Oct. 28.

This will be the second year that Lighthouse Christian Academy hosts it’s First Responders Drive-thru.

Any on-duty or off-duty first responder can pull up at Lighthouse Christian Academy on Oct. 28 and get a free Starbucks coffee, a QT glazed donut, and a handmade card.

The drive-thru lasts from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian Academy is near the intersection of 71st and Union, near Tulsa Hill Shopping Center.

